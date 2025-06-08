Chicago Fire FC II Announces Schedule Update for June 8 Match against New England Revolution II

June 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro announced that the match against New England Revolution II originally scheduled for June 8 has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions following inclement weather in the Chicagoland area.

Chicago's match against New England will resume on Monday, June 9 behind closed doors at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. The match is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT and will be streamed for free on MLSNEXTPro.com.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.