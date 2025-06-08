Chicago Fire FC II Announces Schedule Update for June 8 Match against New England Revolution II
June 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro announced that the match against New England Revolution II originally scheduled for June 8 has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions following inclement weather in the Chicagoland area.
Chicago's match against New England will resume on Monday, June 9 behind closed doors at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. The match is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT and will be streamed for free on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Check out the Chicago Fire FC II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 8, 2025
- FC Cincinnati 2 Take Extra Point from Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- Revolution II's Match at Chicago Fire FC II Postponed - New England Revolution II
- Chicago Fire FC II Announces Schedule Update for June 8 Match against New England Revolution II - Chicago Fire FC II
- FC Cincinnati 2 (1) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories
- Chicago Fire FC II Announces Schedule Update for June 8 Match against New England Revolution II
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to Short-Term Agreements
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 5-0 Win against Columbus Crew 2 at SeatGeek Stadium
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns Draw at New York City FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 2-1 Victory against FC Cincinnati 2 at SeatGeek Stadium