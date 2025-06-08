FC Cincinnati 2 (1) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary

June 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







FC CINCINNATI 2 (1) - TORONTO FC II (1) POSTGAME SUMMARY

FC Cincinnati 2 gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 4-2

SCORING SUMMARY

CIN - Brian Schaefer 48' (Peter Mangione)

TOR - Hassan Ayari 75' (Costa Iliadis)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Noah Adnan 55' (caution)

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

TOR - Michael Sullivan - goal (1:0)

CIN - Peter Mangione - goal (1:1)

TOR - Costa Iliadis - miss (1:1)

CIN - Tega Ikoba - goal (1:2)

TOR - Hassan Ayari - miss (1:2)

CIN - Brian Schaefer - goal (1:3)

TOR - Mark Fisher - goal (2:3)

CIN - Carson Locker - goal (2:4)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

FC Cincinnati 2 1-7-3 9 points

Toronto FC II 4-5-3 15 points

LINEUPS

FC CINCINNATI 2 - Nathan Crockford; Dilan Hurtado, Noah Adnan, Andrei Chirilã, Brian Schaefer, William Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 72'); Carson Locker, Yamir Uculmana (Xhosa Manyana 46'), Peter Mangione (C), Ben Augee (Benjamin Manfroy 78'); Andrés Dávila Mosquera (Jared Cardenas 46', Tega Ikoba 72')

Substitutes Not Used: Slade Hall, Haroun Conteh, Connor Stout, Lincoln Matuskiewicz

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Ythallo (Mark Fisher 46'), Micah Chisholm; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 70'), Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin (Nathaniel Edwards 77'), Hassan Ayari; Michael Sullivan (C), Antone Bossenberry (Patrick McDonald 77'), Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 84')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Andrei Dumitru, Joseph Melto Quiah

MEDIA NOTES

Costa Iliadis recorded his first assist for Toronto FC II.







