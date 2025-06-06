Preview: Orange and Blue Prepare for Home Meeting against Toronto FC II

June 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 and Toronto FC II are set for a Sunday night matchup at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. The Orange and Blue return to action on short rest following Tuesday's match against Philadelphia Union II.

Tickets for the match can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will also stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs TORONTO FC II - SUNDAY, JUNE 8, 2025 - 6 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

All about the Young Garys - FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Carson Locker scored his first MLS NEXT Pro goal Tuesday night against Philadelphia in the 51st minute. Locker, who has appeared in six matches this season, earned his second start of the year and played 90 minutes against Union II.

Jaylen Lester and Jared Cardenas also made their MLSNP debuts against Philadelphia. Lester picked up a start, playing 45 minutes while Cardenas came on as a late second half substitute. Eight current FC Cincinnati Academy players were part of the matchday roster for FCC 2 on Tuesday night with five seeing match minutes.

Not one for a draw - In the nine all-time meetings between the Orange and Blue and the Young Reds, all have finished with a result and no draws. Each team has advanced to a shootout twice this season where FCC 2 defeated New York City FC II and Atlanta United 2. Toronto has yet to earn an extra point from their shootout attempts, falling to Carolina Core FC and New England Revolution II.

Back out on the road - Following Sunday's match against Toronto, FCC 2 will head back out on the road for a three-match road trip. The upcoming stretch is the second time over the course of eight games that the Orange and Blue will play three consecutive road matches. FCC 2's next home match will come on July 6 against New York City FC II.

An international update - Amir Daley, who was called into the Antigua and Barbuda National Team for two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches, started and played 90 minutes against Cuba Friday afternoon. The Benna Boys fell to Cuba, 1-0, and will be back in action June 10 against Honduras.

Scouting Toronto FC II

Record: 4-5-2 (14 points)

Standings: 10th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 1-0 win vs Crown Legacy FC | 1-2 loss vs Huntsville City FC | 0-3 loss at New York City FC II

Head Coach: Gianni Cimini

Leading Scorer: 2 - Hassan Ayari, Dekwon Barrow, Michael Sullivan

The Young Reds are set for a second visit to Cincinnati this season after earning a 1-0 result at Scudamore Field in the team's first match of the MLS NEXT Pro season. Toronto currently sit 10th in the Eastern Conference with 14 points and a record of 4-5-2. Sunday's match will mark just the second away match for the side after playing six of the last seven at York Lions Stadium.

Three players - Hassan Ayari, Dekwon Barrow and Michael Sullivan - share a team lead in scoring, with each scoring twice on the year. Ayari is the clear danger man for the Young Reds up top following the departure of Julian Altobelli, the club's leading goal scorer a season ago. Ayari paces his Toronto side in shots (23) and key passes (17) and is one of two players to contribute multiple assists (2) so far this season.

The Young Reds are earning points on the back of strong defensive performances and holding opponents scoreless in four matches this season, tied the second most in MLSNP only behind St Louis CITY2. Toronto have already eclipsed that number from their 2024 season where they produced just three shutouts in 28 games.

However, Toronto have conceded multiple goals in four of their last five and a total of 10 over that span. Second year Brazilian defender Ythallo will look to get the backline back on track, as he has appeared in every match this season while starting in nine. Toronto's 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick Reid Fisher pairs alongside Ythallo and has made nine appearances this season, all starts.

Head Coach Gianni Cimini knows the group well, as he enters his fourth season with the club. Cimini led the Young Reds to the Eastern Conference final in MLSNP's debut season and will look to get his side back into postseason play after failing to qualify the previous two years.







