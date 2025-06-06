Preview: Chattanooga FC vs. Inter Miami CF II

June 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC will look to jump back to the top of the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference when it hosts Inter Miami CF II at Fort Finley on Saturday evening.

The Boys in Blue are looking to respond after falling narrowly to Orlando City B 2-1 in Kissimmee on Sunday evening. The only other defeat of the season so far-3-0 at Columbus Crew 2 back on April 27th-was followed up by an unbeaten May (three wins and one draw), so Chris Nugent's side knows what it's capable of after a setback.

Saturday night's match will be the second meeting of the 2025 season between the two sides and fifth all-time meeting. CFC defeated Miami 2-1 on the opening matchweek thanks to goals from Keegan Ancelin and Milo Garvanian.

What they're saying

Head Coach Chris Nugent previewed the matchup with Miami this week.

"We've been focusing a lot on how we control matches on and off the ball [in training this week]," said Nugent. "We want to have a more effective influence off the ball. We know Miami will have a lot of rotation, so we want to be able to adapt and deal with that.

"They've got some great, creative players, so we need to deny them opportunities of how they want to play and build. We want to be more clinical in front of goal as well. In the last match [against Orlando City B] we got into some good positions but generate a shot or a good finish to those plays. We need more shots on target and to put their backline and goalkeeper under more pressure. We just need to turn that needle a little bit in the attacking zone and that will change the games for us."

Did you know?

Chattanooga FC defender Tate Robertson leads the league in assists (5)

Chattanooga FC goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović leads the league in clean sheets (4) alongside Toronto FC II's Adisa De Rosario

Know the opponent

Inter Miami CF II is coached by Cristian 'Lobo' Ledesma, who was appointed shortly before the start of the 2025 season.

Miami (4W-7L-1D, 13 points) is coming off a narrow 2-1 defeat at home by Carolina Core FC on Sunday evening. The Herons sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference (at the time of writing).

Forward Mateo Saja leads Miami with four goals, while Santiago Morales is the club's leader in assists with four on the season.

Margaritaville Night

Chattanooga FC, in partnership with Margaritaville Sports, has announced an historic promotional giveaway for this Saturday's match. As part of "Margaritaville Night", the club is giving fans the chance to win two all-inclusive four-day, three-night vacations-the largest fan giveaway in club history.

Every ticket holder at Saturday evening's match will be entered to win a vacation to Margaritaville Riviera Maya for two adults or Margaritaville Riviera Cancun for two adults and two children (under 12 years old). Only fans in attendance at the match will be eligible to win the luxury experience giveaway. Terms and conditions.

The winners will be announced during halftime of the match between Chattanooga FC and Inter Miami CF II.

In addition, there will be an exclusive fan offer for Margaritaville's two resorts announced on matchday on June 7th.

The Margaritaville celebrations will continue throughout the matchday as fans in attendance will receive a CFC-themed luau lei upon entry.

Finley Stadium will also be offering a Margaritaville themed Ultra Club food menu, several margarita/mocktail options throughout the stadium, accompanied by Margaritaville Brewing's very own Landshark Lager for the first time in Finley Stadium history.

Attendees are encouraged to wear beach resort fashion!

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 7

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | Talent: James Hadnot

Referees:

Gary Gutierrez

Head Referee

Shane Richards

Assistant Referee 1

Ben Cuyler

Assistant Referee 2

Gustavo Turmero

4th Official







