Timbers2 Face First Road Challenge at Whitecaps FC 2

March 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







On only two days rest, Timbers2 visit Cascadia rival Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday at Swangard Stadium. Watch the match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Timbers2 will only have two full days of rest before they face their first road challenge of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 this Saturday. Kickoff from Swangard Stadium is set for 7:30pm PT and will air live on MLS Season Pass.

How to Watch

Watch live on MLS Season Pass.

Saturday March 29 - 7:30pm PT from Swangard Stadium.

Tune In

The Storyline

Timbers2 played to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night against The Town FC, and collected the additional penalty kick shootout point after coming out on top 4-3 from spot kicks. T2 Goalkeeper Lukas Burns not only made his professional debut, but showed his penalty instincts by saving three takes in the shootout to help secure two Green and Gold points on the night.

By the end of the night there were two more Timbers Academy products that saw their T2 debuts: Maximo Nystrom and Hudson Tate. The total number of Academy debuts for T2 this season is now seven.

Whitecaps FC 2 earned an opening night draw at LAFC 2 with a 4-2 PK Shooout win, and are coming off a 3-2 defeat at North Texas SC - both on the road. After 12 all-time matches between the two sides, Saturday brings the opportunity for T2 to even the series, with a record of 4-5-3 against 'Caps 2.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.