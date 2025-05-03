Colorado Rapids 2 Look to Continue Impressive Start to Season against LAFC 2

May 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will hit the road following a two-match homestand for a matchup against LAFC2 on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff at Titan Stadium is set for 8 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 have had a great start to their 2025 campaign as they currently sit at third in the Western Conference through seven matches. Despite starting the season with five consecutive road matches, the club has thrived away from home so far this year with a 3-1-1 record.

In their most recent contest, Colorado had a convincing victory against Sporting Kansas City II at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium on April 27. Goals from Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Michael Edwards, and Alex Harris gave the club a 3-0 victory at home for their largest victory of the season. Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo was in net to record his second clean sheet of the season, making six saves across 90 minutes for the most saves recorded in a single match this season.

LA has had a back-and-forth season so far in MLS NEXT Pro, but the club has found their most success at home so far in 2025. In three matches at Titan Stadium, LAFC 2 has yet to lose a game with a 2-0-1 record. In each of their last two matches at home, the club has posted three goals while taking all three points in each contest.

Following his impressive month of April, Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan was named as the MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month. Swan notched a goal and an assist in his five appearances, including the match winner against North Texas FC on April 20 in stoppage time.

