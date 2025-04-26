Colorado Rapids 2 Play First Match at University of Denver Soccer Stadium against Sporting KC II
April 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
Colorado Rapids 2 will play its first of three matches against Sporting KC II on Sunday afternoon at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Matchweek 8 has been a busy one for Rapids 2 as the team faced off against Minnesota United FC 2 on Thursday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Despite outshooting Minnesota in the offensive third, Colorado could not manage to find the back of the net, ending the game in a 0-2 result. Rapids 2 was held scoreless for the first time this season to a Minnesota side who is now 4-0-0 to start the year.
The upcoming game will serve as a quick turnaround and a chance for redemption for the Rapids as they face off against a Kansas City side who has yet to record a win this season.
Sporting KC II currently holds a 0-5-1 record, having most recently fell to Tacoma Defiance in a 1-4 result at Swope Park. The team will undoubtedly be looking to turn their luck around on Sunday afternoon in their fourth road match of the season.
During the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, Colorado and Kansas City faced off in three contests where KC earned two wins to Colorado's one. Both teams struggled to put together consistent performances last season, finishing below the playoff line and ending both the teams' seasons early.
KC's attacking presence has been widespread across the team whereas the Rapids are led by Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan. Swan has contributed three goals and one assist so far this season, followed by Homegrown midfielder Sam Bassett who had recorded two goals.
