Columbus Crew Edge San Jose Earthquakes, 2-1

April 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Columbus Crew 2 News Release







The Crew won 2-1 against the San Jose Earthquakes at Lower.com Field on Saturday, April 26.

The Black & Gold currently own 21 points through 10 matches, their most since winning the MLS Cup in 2020 (23, 7-1-2). The Crew had 15 points through their first 10 matches in 2024, when they registered a Club-best 66 points.

Columbus has scored 14 goals in their first 10 MLS matches of 2025. After the first 10 matches in 2024, the Club scored 12 goals before setting the Club record (72).

The Crew have scored 14 goals in 2025, their fourth-most through 10 matches since the 34-match schedule was introduced in 2011.

19 - 2023 (under Head Coach Wilfried Nancy)

16 - 2020

15 - 2015, 2017, and 2022

14 - 2025

The Black & Gold have allowed only eight goals, the Club's third-fewest through 10 matches since the 34-match schedule was introduced in 2011.

2 - 2020

7 - 2021

8 - 2025

9 - 2024

Over the last 56 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 36 and only lost six contests (15 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost five of their past 40 MLS regular season home matches (25-5-10).

The Crew are unbeaten against the San Jose Earthquakes in their past four matches (2-0-2), outscoring the Quakes 8-6.

Columbus own a 3-0-1 record this year when scoring the first goal.

Midfielder Sean Zawadzki netted the Crew's opening goal in the 28th minute of the match for his first of 2025.

Forward Diego Rossi earned his second assist of the season. Defender Malte Amundsen also posted his second assist of 2025 and 13th in MLS regular season play.

Midfielder Max Arfsten scored the game-winning goal for the Crew in the 62nd minute.

Arfsten earned his second goal of the season.

Setting up Arfsten's goal, midfielder AZ tallied his first assist of the year and 10th career.

Defender Steven Moreira started his 100th MLS regular season match, becoming only the 26th player in Club history to reach 100 starts for the Crew.

Tonight's attendance was a sell-out of 20,737.

The Crew face Charlotte FC at Lower.com Field on Saturday, May 3 [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, May 3 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

