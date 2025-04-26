Revolution II Defeat New York City FC II, 2-1, on Saturday

April 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (3-1-2; 13 pts.) defeated New York City FC II (2-4-2; 9 pts.), 2-1, in a Saturday afternoon matinee at Gillette Stadium. Forward Liam Butts tallied his fourth goal of the campaign, while 18-year-old Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth scored the game-winning goal to open his New England account. With today's victory, Revolution II extends its home unbeaten streak to five matches.

New England struck first in Saturday's match, with Butts heading home the opening goal in the 18th minute. The Penn State alum capitalized on a curled pass inside the box from Brazilian playmaker Marcos Dias, who recorded his third helper of the season. Dias, who matched his season-high eight key passes today, leads the league with 23 total key passes at the conclusion of today's match.

New York City leveled the score only two minutes later, when the visitors were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute. New York City midfielder Piero Elias stepped up to the spot and drove a shot on net, though his initial attempt was blocked by a diving JD Gunn. However, Elias converted on the rebound to score an equalizer for the visitors.

Revolution II pulled ahead in the 71st minute, when Oyirwoth blasted the game-winning goal to record his first tally in a New England uniform. Oyirwoth, who played all 90 minutes today, suited up for his fifth consecutive start. Oyirwoth's goal was set up by Jamaican forward Damorney Hutchinson, who marked his first assist with Revolution II. Both Oyirwoth and Hutchinson contributed a team-leading two shots on target today.

On the defensive end, captain Victor Souza and Sweden international Gabe Dahlin anchored the center back slots, while Academy product Damario McIntosh and left back Hesron Barry covered the flanks. In net for New England, Gunn made three saves in his third appearance of the 2025 campaign. After today's victory, Revolution II is tied for the second-fewest goals conceded (4) in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

New England begins a road-heavy stretch next Sunday, May 4, visiting Toronto FC II for its first of five road matches over the next six weeks. Sunday's match at York Lions Stadium kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live via MLSNEXTPro.com, with Matt Pedersen calling the play-by-play.

MATCH NOTES

With today's win, New England extended its home unbeaten streak to five matches. Revolution II has now collected five results in its six games this year, including three shutouts to start the season.

Revolution II is tied for the second-fewest goals conceded (4) in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

New England recorded its second-most shot attempts of the season, notching 20 total shots to New York City's eight shots.

Ugandan M Allan Oyirwoth opened his New England account in today's contest. The 18-year-old has started five consecutive games with Revolution II and owns the team's second most shot attempts this season (12).

F Liam Butts tallied his fourth goal in as many games, leading the team in goals this season.

F Marcos Dias recorded his third assist of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Dias now owns 12 assists with Revolution II, the second-most assists in club history.

Dias also leads the league with 23 total key passes at the conclusion of today's match.

F Damorney Hutchinson registered his first helper with Revolution II today, adding on to his one goal on the year.

M Eric Klein, an Academy graduate, logged the full 90 minutes in his sixth consecutive start this season. The Manheim, Penn. native ranks second on Revolution II in minutes played this season (538), one minute shy of the team-leading 539 minutes played by Dias.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #6

New England Revolution II 2 vs. New York City FC II 1

April 26, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Jade Mallea

Assistant Referee: James Duling (AR1)

Assistant Referee: Doug Clayton (AR2)

Fourth Official: Andrew Porada

Weather: 62 degrees and cloudy with showers

Scoring Summary:

NE - Liam Butts 4 (Marcos Dias 3) 18'

NYC - Piero Elias 1 (Unassisted) 20'

NE - Allan Oyirwoth 1 (Damorney Hutchinson 1) 71'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Cristiano Oliveira (Yellow Card) 12'

NE - Hesron Barry (Yellow Card) 20'

NE - Victor Souza (Yellow Card) 78'

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Hesron Barry, Victor Souza (C), Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh (Grant Emerhi); Alex Monis (Gevork Diarbian 58'), Eric Klein, Allan Oyirwoth, Cristiano Oliveira (Javaun Mussenden 58'); Marcos Dias, Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 58').

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Sage Kinner, Eli Ackerman, Judah Siqueira.

New York City FC II: Mac Learned; Chris Tiao, Collin McCamy, Max Murray, Drew Baiera; Evan Lim, Piero Elias (Luka Sunjic 87'), Maximo Carrizo; Sebastiano Musu, Julien Lacher (Eligio Guarino 88'), Seymour Reid (Zidane Yanez 66').

Substitutes Not Used: Prince Amponsah, Pierce Infuso, Peter Molinari, Brennan Klein, Jack Loura, Dylan McDermott, Matthew Pilkington.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics New York City FC II

20 Shots 8

7 Shots (on Target) 4

10 Blocked Shots 2

3 Saves 5

7 Corner Kicks 4

1 Offsides 0

9 Fouls 8

433 (86.1%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 471 (89.6%)

