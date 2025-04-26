Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Seattle Sounders FC
April 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that they have called up goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement, marking his first call-up to the first team. Campagnolo will be available for selection for the Rapids' match against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, April 26.
Campagnolo, 18, signed a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with Colorado Rapids 2 on March 18 for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. At the conclusion of the two-year contract, he will join the first team as a Homegrown player with a contract through 2028 with club options for 2029 and 2030.
The Fort Myers, Florida-born goalkeeper joined the Rapids organization at the start of the 2023 season. He started his time with the U-17 Rapids Academy team during the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season, helping the team to a spot in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs after finishing as the runner-up in MLS NEXT Pro Pathway Western Conference.
In addition to his time with the Academy, Campagnolo has also played for the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Rapids 2, where he made his professional debut on July 16, 2024, in a match against Minnesota United FC 2. Campagnolo has made 10 starts in goal over his two seasons with the second team.
Campagnolo brings extensive experience at the youth national team level having represented the country's U-15, U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-19 sides. The goalkeeper made his first official national team debut with the U-15s in 2022 at the Torneo Delle Nazioni in Italy, playing in three matches against Slovenia, Italy and Portugal. He earned himself the Man of the Match honor for his performance against Italy during the tournament.
TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids have called up goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement on April 25, 2025.
Pronunciation: KAM-pag-NO-low
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-3
Weight: 175 lbs.
Birthdate: March 12, 2007
Birthplace: Fort Myers, Florida
Nationality: United States
