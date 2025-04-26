Toronto FC Loan Markus Cimermancic to Toronto FC II

April 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has loaned midfielder Markus Cimermancic to Toronto FC II ahead of tonight's match against Chicago Fire FC II at York Lions Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match will be available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Toronto FC retains the right to recall the player at any time during the MLS regular season.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan midfielder Markus Cimermancic to Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.