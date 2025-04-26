Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Carolina Core FC

April 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC wraps up a two-match road trip tonight, April 26, at Truist Point where CLFC will take on Carolina Core FC. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scouting Report

Carolina Core FC enters the match sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference table with a 1W-2L-3D record (6 points) and a +1 goal differential. The Foxes are coming off a 2-2 draw at Atlanta United 2 this past Wednesday, eventually falling in penalties. CLFC will have many offensive threats to keep an eye on, as the High Point squad have tallied 11 goals across seven different goalscorers, led by returning midfielder Jacob Evans who has tallied three goals in six matches this season.

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off a 2-1 loss at top-of-the-table Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium on April 19. Crown Legacy struck first in the contest with Academy forward Magic Smalls netting his first professional goal in the 21st minute with a fantastic left-footed strike that found its way to the upper right corner of goal. The home side regained control of the match early in the second half, finding an equalizer in the 52nd minute while Jesus Ibarra sealed the victory for Chattanooga in the 58th.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC at Carolina Core FC

Venue: Truist Point, High Point, N.C.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Match Notes: Click HERE

Streaming Information: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

