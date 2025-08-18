Crown Legacy FC Falls on Late Goal by Atlanta United 2

Published on August 17, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







KENNESAW, Ga. - Crown Legacy FC fell 1-0 on the road to Atlanta United 2 at Fifth Third Stadium on Sunday night.

The two sides battled it out in a hard-fought match until Atlanta broke through in the 78th minute. Forward Gabriel Wesseh was on the receiving end of a lofted pass to the right wing before centering the ball for Patrick Weah, who found the back off the net off a one-time right-footed finish.

Crown Legacy FC (5-9-8, 26 points) returns to play on Friday, August 22 when CLFC hosts Inter Miami CF II. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Scoring Summary:

78' - ATL - Patrick Weah (Gabriel Wesseh)

Disciplinary Summary:

16' - ATL - Toto Majub (Caution Y)

33' - ATL - Santiago Pita (Caution Y)

61' - CLFC - Yves Tcheuyap (Caution Y)

77' - ATL - Dominik Chong Qui (Caution Y)

87' - CLFC - Dylan Sing (Caution Y)

90'+4' - ATL - Cooper Sanchez (Caution Y)

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Chituru Odunze (GK); Jahlane Forbes (Mikah Thomas - 86'), Wyatt Holt (Jamie Smith - 86'), Assane Ouedraogo (C), Yves Tcheuyap; Baye Coulibaly, Simon Tonidandel; Brian Romero (Adrian Mendoza - 86'), Thiago Rodrigues (Nimfasha Berchimas - 77'), Dylan Sing, Emmanuel Uchegbu (Magic Smalls - 50')

Unused Subs: Isaac Walker (GK); Daniel Moore; Aron John; Nickolas Teixeira

Atlanta United 2 Starting XI:

Josh Cohen (GK); Salvatore Mazzaferro (C), Toto Majub, Ronan Wynne; Dominik Chong Qui, DD Sibrian, Santiago Pita (Cooper Sanchez - 72'), Nyk Sessock (Ryan Carmichael - 56'); Leo Afonso (Moises Tablante - 56'), Cayman Togashi (Patrick Weah - 72'), Gabriel Wesseh (Adyn Torres - 89')

Unused Subs: Jonathan Ransom (GK); Ilan Ettinger; Javier Armas; Rodrigo Neri







