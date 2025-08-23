CLFC bounces back with Nimfasha Berchimas scoring first hat trick in Crown Legacy FC history

Published on August 22, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC defeated Inter Miami CF II 6-0 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Friday night. Nimfasha Berchimas recorded the first hat trick in CLFC history while Dylan Sing added a brace.

CLFC jumped ahead in the 12th minute after defender Assane Ouedraogo drew a foul at the midfield line. Thomas quickly picked out Sing making a run into the box and lofted it over the Miami backline for the forward to finish around the keeper.

The home side doubled its lead coming right out of the halftime break. Another free kick from near the halfway line, this time sent in by Brian Romero, found its way in battle between Sing and Miami's keeper, who bobbled the ball to the feet of Thomas to tap over the line.

Crown Legacy bagged a third in the 57th minute thanks to Berchimas. Just seconds after subbing in, the forward positioned himself well in the box to recieve a pass from Thiago Rodrigues, finishing with his right foot on his first touch of the contest.

In the 77th minute, Berchimas notched his second of the night. The forward ripped a powerful shot that rung off the crossbar, allowing Academy midfielder Simon Tonidandel to get a close range attempt that scuffed off his foot, but set up Berchimas perfectly to get the ball over the goal live.

Sing bagged his brace in the 79th after fullback Daniel Moore ran end-to-end, sending a cross in low across the box for Sing to finish while in stride.

Berchimas completed the Club's first-ever hat trick in the 89th minute. A cross sent in by Romero ricocheted throughout the six-yard box before falling to the foot of the American forward, who launched the ball into the back of the net.

Crown Legacy FC (6-9-8, 29 points) returns to play on Sunday, August 31 when CLFC hits the road to take on Orlando City B. Kickoff at Osceola Heritage Park is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Scoring Summary:

Nimfasha Berchimas scored his first, second and third goals of the season. His hat trick marked the first in Crown Legacy FC history.

Mikah Thomas scored his first professional goal and recorded his second assist of the year.

Dylan Sing recorded his fifth and sixth goal, as well as his third assist of the 2025 campaign. It marked his first professional brace.

Daniel Moore registered his first assist of the season.

Thiago Rodrigues notched his second assist of the season.

Defender Morrison Agyemang made his Crown Legacy FC debut with his appearance in the Starting XI.

Baye Coulibaly led all players in touches (66), passes (62) and successful passes (57).

Crown Legacy FC swept Inter Miami CF II in the season series, outscoring the Florida-based side 14-5.

Scoring Summary:

12' - CLFC - Dylan Sing (Mikah Thomas)

47' - CLFC - Mikah Thomas (Dylan Sing)

57' - CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas (Thiago Rodrigues)

77' - CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas (Simon Tonidandel)

79' - CLFC - Dylan Sing (Daniel Moore)

89' - CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas (Unassisted)

Disciplinary Summary:

36' - MIA - Mikah Thomas (Caution Y)

54' - MIA - Alexander Shaw (Caution Y)

57' - MIA - Giovanni Marchetti (Caution Y)

90'+1' - CLFC - Brian Romero (Caution Y)

Stats: Click HERE.

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Mikah Thomas (Daniel Moore - 75'), Assane Ouedraogo (C), Morrison Agyemang (Wyatt Holt - 81'), Yves Tcheuyap; Baye Coulibaly (Magic Smalls - 81'), Simon Tonidandel; Brian Romero, Thiago Rodrigues (Adrian Mendoza - 75'), Dylan Sing, Emmanuel Uchegbu (Nimfasha Berchimas - 57')

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Andrej Subotić; Keegan Kerr, Nickolas Teixeira

Inter Miami CF II Starting XI:

Marco Simion (GK); Samuel Basabe (Ceasar Abadia-Reda - 62'), Giovanni Marchetti (C) (Nicholas Almeida - 63'), Daniel Sumalla, Tyler Hall (Idoh Zelter-Zubida - 46'); Alejandro Flores (Preston Plambeck - 46'), Ian Urkidi (Santiago Ledesma - 63'), Ricardo Montenegro, Alexander Shaw; Mateo Saja, Daniel Pinter

Unused Subs: Matias Marin (GK); Theo Vorenkamp; Mark Rodriguez; Diego Rey







