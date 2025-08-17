Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Atlanta United 2

Published on August 17, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro

CHARLOTTE, N.C.  - Crown Legacy FC is back in action tonight, August 17 as the team travels to take on Atlanta United 2 at Fifth Third Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Previous Matchup

Atlanta enters the match currently sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 4W-7L-8D record (22 points) and a -5 goal differential. This is the second second meeting between the two sides, with the last matchup ending in a 2-2 draw at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on May 19. Aron John recorded a goal and assisted Andrej Subotić while George Marks made eight saves and stopped another in a penalty shootout win.

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off of a 4-3 defeat to FC Cincinnati 2 at NKU Soccer Stadium on August 11. In the 36th, Jahlane Forbes carried the ball through traffic before picking out Emmanuel Uchegbu at the back post and sending in a cross for the Nigerian to head home. In the 68th, Brian Romero picked out an open Thiago Rodrigues in the midfield, who took a quick turn and ripped a shot from distance with his shot bouncing over the reach of the outstretched keeper. The Brazilian replicated his first of the night, combining again with Romero at near the same spot, getting off another left-footed strike that found its way over the goal line in the 86th.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC at Atlanta United 2

Venue: Fifth Third Stadium, Kennesaw, Georgia

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Match Notes: Click HERE

Streaming Information: MLSNEXTPro.com







