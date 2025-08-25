Crown Legacy FC Earns MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchweek Honors for Week 24

Published on August 25, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - MLS NEXT Pro today announced that Crown Legacy FC has earned Team of the Matchweek Honors for Week 24 following a dominating 6-0 victory over Inter Miami CF II on August 22.

Charlotte FC forward Nimfasha Berchimas led CLFC with the Club's first ever hat trick after coming on as a substitute in the 57th minute. Just seconds after checking into the contest, Berchimas positioned himself well in front of goal to cap off a great buildup. Later in the 77th, a strong shot that rung off the crossbar was followed up by Simon Tonidandel and Berchimas before the Homegrown forward completed his hat trick in the 89th after cleaning up a ricocheting ball in the box sent in from a corner kick.

Forward Dylan Sing bagged his first career brace in the contest, opening the scoring in the 12th minute after connecting with fullback Mikah Thomas, who lofted a free kick to Sing from midfield to finish around Miami's keeper. The duo linked up again in the 47th minute for Thomas' first professional goal while Sing snagged his second late in the 79th minute.

Crown Legacy FC (6-9-8, 29 points) returns to play on Sunday, August 31 when CLFC hits the road to take on Orlando City B. Kickoff at Osceola Heritage Park is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.







