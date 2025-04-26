Carolina Core FC Falls to Intrastate Opponent Crown Legacy FC

April 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC came up short 2-1 against local opponent Crown Legacy FC despite netting a late equalizer from Facundo Canete in the final stages of the game.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CLFC - Jack Sarkos, 75th minute: A direct freekick from Andrej Subotić found the head of forward Jack Sarkos who buried a header into the back of the net.

CCFC - Facundo Canete, 83rd minute: Following a deflected cross from Jathan Juarez, Facundo Canete crashed the 18-yard box and connected with the ball before burying a powerful shot into the bottom of the net.

CLFC - Andrej Subotić, 90+4th minute: After holding up the ball in the box, Jack Sarkos put in a cross from the right side, where Andrej Subotić met the ball with a header just inside the post.

Postgame Notes

Sumo Jr.'s MLS NEXT Pro Debut

Second Half Resurgence

Top Performers

Anthony Sumo Jr. made his MLS NEXT Pro debut in Saturday night's match against Crown Legacy FC. The Liberian forward, who signed for Carolina Core FC earlier this year in March, came on in the 81st minute for defender Juan Pablo Rodriguez. His performance was highlighted by a last-minute header that struck the post, denying him a goal on his debut.

The Foxes allowed the visitors a slight majority in possession at halftime, with CCFC holding just 49% of the ball. Crown Legacy FC attempted more shots (five) and achieved a higher pass rate than The Core (234 passes, 89% accuracy) in the first 45 minutes. The second half told a completely different story, with Carolina Core FC claiming the vast majority of ball possession (66%) and registering eight shot attempts. Facundo Canete would bring The Foxes level with a goal in the 83rd minute, but two shot attempts in the dying minutes of the game would agonizingly strike the woodwork, preventing a late equalizer for The Core.

Facundo Canete found the back of the net during the final stages of the match, pulling CCFC level with the visitors at 1-1 after connecting with a deflected cross from Jathan Juarez. The Argentinian midfielder's goal is his third across all competitions and his second in MLS NEXT Pro this season. In addition to the goal, Canete registered an 81% pass accuracy rate (39/48 passes completed) and had the third most shot attempts of the match (2). Jathan Juarez also played a pivotal role in CCFC's performance on the night, creating two chances for The Foxes (second most in the match) and winning a match-high nine duels.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Juan Pablo Rodriguez (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 81'), Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Jathan Juarez, Paul Leonardi (Zion Scarlett - 81'); Facundo Canete, Alenga Charles, Glory Nzingo (Derek Cuevas - 60'), Jacob Evans; David "Pachi" Polanco.

Substitutes not used - Jonathan Bazaes, Santiago Cambindo, Drake Hadeed, Aryeh Miller, Andrew Pannenberg, Josuha Rodriguez.

Crown Legacy FC - Isaac Walker; Yves Tcheuyap, Jack Neeley, Wyatt Holt, Daniel Moore (Mikah Thomas - 59'); Emmanuel Uchegbu (Jamie Smith - 77'), Erik Peña Boardman (Alejandro Mendoza - 87'), Baye Coulibaly, Brian Romero (Jack Sarkos - 59'); Dylan Sing (Leo Bartolović - 59'), Andrej Subotić.

Substitutes not used - Thiago Rodrigues, Nick Holliday, Barzee Blama, Ferna Ferreira.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC takes a trip to New Jersey on May 4 to face the New York Red Bulls II in MLS NEXT Pro play. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: Carolina Core FC vs. New York Red Bulls.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Crown Legacy FC

April 26th, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 1-3-3 (8 points - 9th in the Eastern Conference)

Crown Legacy FC record: 1-2-3 (7 points - 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 1 1

Crown Legacy FC 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

CLFC: Jack Sarkos (Andrej Subotić) - 75'

CCFC: Facundo Canete - 83'

CLFC: Andrej Subotić (Jack Sarkos) - 90'+4'

Misconduct Summary:

CLFC: Daniel Moore (caution) - 9'

CLFC: Erik Peña Boardman (caution) - 32'

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco (caution) - 66'

CCFC: Zion Scarlett (caution) - 90'+2'

CLFC: Andrej Subotić (caution) - 90'+4'

Referee: Alejo Calume

Assistant Referees: Aaron Riley, Joseph Knoff

Fourth Official: Marcus Moss

Weather: Sunny, 76 degrees.

Attendance: 4,070

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

