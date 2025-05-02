Colton Swan Named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month
May 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan has had an impressive run of form as of late, putting up one goal and one assist across the team's five matches in April. The young striker helped the team to three consecutive road wins to kick off the month and ended it with an impressive 3-0 win over Sporting KC II.
Rapids 2 started the month with a 1-0 win over St. Louis CITY2 at Energizer Park on April 6. The lone goal of the match was scored by Kimani Stewart-Baynes in the 45th minute with Swan providing the assist on the game winner.
On April 20, Colorado made the journey to Choctaw Stadium to face off against defending MLS NEXT Pro Champions North Texas SC. Just when the match felt like it would end in a 2-2 draw between the two sides, a stoppage time goal from Swan turned the game in Colorado's favor.
Swan's game-winner against North Texas marked the fifth goal of his professional career and boosted him to a team-leading three goals alongside Stewart-Baynes.
In addition to the monthly award, Swan was also named the MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 6 for his performance against North Texas.
Rapids 2 will look ahead to their next match against LAFC2 on Sunday, May 4, at Titan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.
