Tacoma Defiance Travels to Ventura County FC for Friday Night Matchup
May 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance travels to Ventura County FC on Friday, May 2 at William Rolland Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Tacoma most recently defeated St. Louis CITY2 4-1 on Saturday, April 26 at Starfire Stadium.
Osaze De Rosario scored in the match, giving him eight goals in five league matches, the most in MLS NEXT Pro.
The result over St. Louis moved Defiance into second place in the Pacific Division (4-2-0, 12 points), three points behind Ventura County (5-2-0, 15 points).
Following Saturday's match, Defiance hosts the Portland Timbers in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, May 6 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. / Paramount+, CBS Sports Network).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent: James Hadnot
