Tacoma Defiance Wins 2-1 Over Ventura County FC Friday Night at William Rolland Stadium

May 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

(Tacoma Defiance) Tacoma Defiance's Travian Sousa in action(Tacoma Defiance)

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. - Tacoma Defiance defeated Ventura County FC 2-1 on Friday night at William Rolland Stadium. Yu Tsukanome scored a brace for Defiance, his sixth and seventh goals of the season, good for second in MLS NEXT Pro, with Sounders FC Academy product Edson Carli assisting both strikes. With the result, Tacoma moves into first place in the Pacific Division with 15 points (5-2-0), tied with Ventura County on points but leading the goal differential tiebreaker.

Hervé Diese's side next returns home to take on the Portland Timbers in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, May 6 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Paramount+, CBS Sports Network).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 2 - Ventura County FC 1

Friday, May 2, 2025

Venue: William Rolland Stadium

Referee: Jay Schlesinger

Assistants: Ryan Jung, Conrado Garcia

Fourth Official: Gabriele Ciampi

Weather: 75 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

VCFC - Harbor Miller (Nicklaus Sullivan) 27'

TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Edson Carli) 46'

TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Edson Carli) 58'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

VCFC - Harbor Miller (caution) 12'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Lars Helleren; Cody Baker, Stuart Hawkins, Kaito Yamada, Elias Katsaros (Antino Lopez 46'); Peter Kingston, Snyder Brunell - captain; Sebastian Gomez (Danny Robles 86'), Rafferty Pedder (Edson Carli 46'), Travian Sousa; Yu Tsukanome (Jackson Khoury 65')

Substitutes not used: Mo Shour, Charles Dodzi, Joonmo Kang

Total shots: 21

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 6

Offside: 5

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 2

Ventura County FC - Brady Scott; Harbor Miller, Jose Luis Magana, Jr., Christopher Rindov, Riley Dalgado (Max Middleby 63'); Thomas Musto, Jeorgio Kocevski (Garcia Vicente 88'), Dylan Vanney (Sean Karani 75'); Nicklaus Sullivan, Rubén Ramos, Jr., Luis Müller (Nader Jindaoui 75')

Substitutes not used: Levon Saribekyan, Enrique Martinez, Ethan Loomis, Gabriel Arnold, Owen Pratt

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 9

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 11

Saves: 4

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

