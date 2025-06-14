Colorado Rapids 2 Face Top of the Table Contender St. Louis CITY2

June 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will take on St. Louis CITY2 for the second time this season on Sunday, June 15, at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The upcoming match will see the second and third place Western Conference teams face off in an attempt to claim the top spot in the Frontier Division.

Both Rapids 2 and CITY2 sit at 23 points with Colorado having played one more game than St. Louis. The teams are separated by a one goal differential with St. Louis having conceded 18 goals to the Rapids' 19. A win or shootout victory for either team would push the winner up the standings to a potential first place standing over Ventura County in the Western Conference table.

The first meeting between the two sides saw Colorado take all three points in a 1-0 win at Energizer Park. First team forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes recorded his first of five goals this season to give the Rapids the edge on the night. The assist on Stewart-Baynes' goal came from Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan.

CITY2 was issued a red card early in the match, giving the Rapids a man advantage for nearly 30 minutes of the game. However, in the dying minutes of the match, goalkeeper Adam Beaudry also received a red card, asking Zackory Campagnolo to step in to finish the match. The game ended with Rapids 2's first clean sheet of the season, which was awarded to both Beaudry and Campagnolo.

Both Colorado and St. Louis are currently tied for the fifth-most team goals with 22 apiece. On Colorado's side Stewart-Baynes leads the team with five goals followed by Colton Swan with three goals. For St. Louis, Mykhi Joyner has netted eight goals and is tied for the third-most goals in the league for 2025.

Colorado has been in good form in June, recording back-to-back wins against Sporting KC II and Austin FC II. The team's most recent game saw Sydney Wathuta and Stewart-Baynes combine for the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory. Beaudry made two saves to record his second clean sheet of the season and jump to the all-time lead in clean sheets for Rapids 2 with five across three seasons of play.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 14, 2025

