Chicago Fire FC II Wins Additional Point in 1-1 Draw at Carolina Core FC

June 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire FC II celebrates a goal

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire FC II celebrates a goal(Chicago Fire FC II)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Chicago Fire FC II (5-4-3-1, 19 points) earned a 1-1 draw against Carolina Core FC (3-3-6-2, 17 points) Saturday night at Truist Point in High Point, North Carolina. Chicago Fire FC defender Chase Gasper tallied his first goal in MLS NEXT Pro to equalize the match in the first half. Goalkeeper Patrick Los made a key save in the last round of the shootout to capture an additional point for Chicago.

Carolina opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a goal from Facundo Canete off a corner kick. The Fire evened the score shortly before halftime after Trip Fleming was brought down and Chicago was awarded a free kick. Claudio Cassano and Dylan Borse lined up to take the kick, with Cassano sending a precise and curving ball to the far post. Gasper made the run, timing his header perfectly to send the ball into the back of the net.

In the 63rd minute, Chicago saw the return of forward David Tchetchao who came on as a substitute for Dean Boltz. It was the first match for Tchetchao in almost exactly one year, after sustaining an injury on June 16, 2024. The forward fit right in, but could not get on the scoresheet in the second half as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Chicago won the coin toss and chose to take the first penalty, making all four kicks before midfielder Trip Fleming finished his effort in the final round. Canete stepped up for The Core's fifth kick, but Los made a diving stop to his left that ended the shootout and earned an additional point for the Fire on the road.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will have a weekend off before playing a midweek match at Inter Miami CF II on Wednesday, June 25. First kick in Florida is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Box Score:

Carolina Core FC 1(4): 1(5) Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

CCFC - Canete (5) (Leonardi 3) (WATCH) 5'

CHI - Gasper (1) (Cassano 3) (WATCH) 43'

Shootout:

Chicago Fire FC: Borso (scored), Konincks (scored), Cassano (scored), Calle (scored), Fleming (scored)

Carolina Core FC: Sutton (scored), Hadeed (scored), Basaez (scored), Covi (scored), Canete (saved)

Discipline:

CCFC - Miller (Yellow Card) 19'

CHI - Reynolds (Yellow Card) 33'

CCFC - Alenga (Yellow Card) 47'

CCFC - Canete (Yellow Card) 63'

CHI - Fleming (Yellow Card) 81'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Reynolds (Richards, 75'), D Diouf (Oyegunle, 80'), D Konincks (capt.), D Gasper, M Fleming, M Nagle (Calle, 80'), M Soudan, F Borso, F Boltz (Tchetchao, 63'), F Cassano

Substitutes not used: GK Kapciak, D Kanyane

Carolina Core FC: GK Sutton, D Juarez (Cuevas, 65'), D Chica, D Covi, D Thomas, D Leonardi (M Hadeed, 87'), M Miller (Sumo Jr., 46'), M Alenga, M Canete, M Evans (F Rodriguez, 86'), F Nzingo (Bazaes, 76')

Substitutes not used: GK Pannenberg, GK Bailey, M Sarmiento, F Polanco

Stats Summary: CCFC / CHI

Shots: 22 / 12

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Passing Accuracy: 82.7% / 87.3%

Saves: 2 / 5

Corners: 7 / 5

Fouls: 28 / 18

Offsides: 6 / 5

Referee: Peter Bernardy

Assistant Referee 1: Colin Ashley

Assistant Referee 2: Kevin Huet

4th Official: Joe Surgan

