Chicago Fire FC Signs Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to Second Short-Term Agreements of 2025

June 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II forwards Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to short-term agreements. Both Hlyut and Shokalook will be available for today's Chicago Fire FC home match against Nashville SC at Soldier Field.

First kick for the Fire's match against Nashville SC is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Shokalook, 22, signed his first short-term contract with the Fire prior to last week's road match against D.C. United. The forward made his Major League Soccer debut in the 76th minute, recording an assist on Brian Gutiérrez's goal to cap off a historic 7-1 victory over the Black and Red. The Pennsylvania native has played in 10 matches (six starts) for Chicago Fire II this season and has tallied three goals while also registering two assists. He was originally selected by the Fire as the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

Hlyut, 17, also signed his first short-term contract ahead of the match against D.C. United. He originally signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract in March 2025 to become the first Chicago Fire Academy player to sign directly with Chicago Fire II, highlighting the player development pathway from the Academy to the professional ranks. The young forward has appeared in 10 matches for Chicago Fire II so far this season, including eight starts, and has registered two assists.

It is the second short-term agreement for both Hlyut and Shokalook. Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS regular season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS regular season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs forwards Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to Short-Term Agreements from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).

Name: Vitaliy Hlyut

Position: Forward

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 29, 3008

Hometown: Roselle, Illinois

Birthplace: Husiatyn, Ukraine

Citizenship: Ukraine, USA

Last Club: Chicago Fire FC II

Name: Jason Shokalook

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Date of Birth: Sept. 30, 2002

Hometown: Erie, Pa.

Birthplace: Erie, Pa.

Citizenship: USA

Last Club: Chicago Fire FC II







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.