Carolina Core FC Earns Crucial Point Towards Playoff Race at Home Against Chicago Fire FC II

June 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC moved closer to a playoff spot after earning an important point against Chicago Fire FC II at home on Saturday night.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - Facundo Canete, 5th minute: Following a threaded cross from defender Paul Leonardi, midfielder Facundo Canete sliced the ball through defenders, straight into the goal.

CFII - Chase Gasper, 43rd minute: A dangerous free kick was curled towards the back post, finding the head of defender Chase Gasper just out of the goalkeeper's reach.

Postgame Notes

Five-Game Unbeaten Run

Carolina Core FC's 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire FC II extends the Foxes' unbeaten run to five games. The momentum that The Core has built up during this streak has seen them climb the table, where they now sit in 10th place with 17 points- just one point shy of a highly sought-after playoff position. CCFC will look to keep this streak alive next week when hosting second-place New York Red Bulls II.

Top Scorer Facundo Canete

Facundo Canete found the back of the net on Saturday night with a difficult shot through multiple defenders, helping earn Carolina Core FC a critical point at home against Chicago Fire FC II. The goal is Canete's fifth of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, making him The Foxes' top scorer in MLS NEXT Pro this season. The Argentine midfielder also has the joint-most goal contributions (6), tied with Jacob Evans.

Prominent Defense

Despite Chicago Fire FC II being one of the most prolific sides in MLS NEXT Pro this season, Carolina Core FC was able to limit the visitors to just two shots on target throughout the entire match. Ibrahim Covi put in an impressive shift with The Foxes, leading both teams in defensive actions (12), which included six recoveries and five clearances. The defense also proved to be crucial in The Foxes' attack, with defender Paul Leonardi assisting Facundo Canete's goal with a cutback across the penalty box.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Paul Leonardi (Drake Hadeed - 87'), Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Jathan Juarez (Derek Cuevas - 65'); Alenga Charles, Aryeh Miller (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 46); Jacob Evans (Josuha Rodriguez - 75'), Facundo Canete; Glory Nzingo (Johnathan Bazaes - 76').

Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Andrew Pannenberg, David "Pachi" Polanco, Mateo Sarmiento

Chicago Fire FC II - Patrick Los; Chase Gasper, Diego Konincks, Jean Diouf (Olu Oyegunle - 80'), Justin Reynolds (Bryce Richards - 75'); Chase Nagle (Juan Calle - 80'), Peter Soudan, Trip Fleming; Claudio Cassano, Dean Boltz (David Tchetchao - 64'), Dylan Borso

Substitutes not used - Aleksander Kapciak, Mbongeni Kanyane

Next Game

Carolina Core FC completes its three-game homestand at Truist Point, taking on the New York Red Bulls II on Saturday, June 21st, at 7:30 p.m. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Chicago Fire FC II

June 14th, 2025 - Truist Point (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 3-3-6 (17 points - 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago Fire FC II record: 5-4-3 (19 points - 7th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 0 1

Chicago Fire FC II 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Facundo Canete (Paul Leonardi) - 5'

CFII: Chase Gasper (Claudio Cassano) - 43'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Aryeh Miller (caution) - 19'

CFII: Justin Reynolds (caution) - 33'

CCFC: Alenga Charles (caution) - 47'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (caution) - 63'

CFII: Richard Fleming (caution) - 81'

Referee: Peter Bernardy

Assistant Referees: Colin Ashley, Kevin Huet

Fourth Official: Joe Surgan

Weather: Cloudy, 82 degrees.

Attendance: 3,838

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







