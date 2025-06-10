Carolina Core FC to Face Liga MX's Tigres UANL U-23

June 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







Carolina Core FC will face Liga MX's Tigres UANL U-23 in an international friendly on Saturday, August 30 at Truist Point Stadium at 7:30PM ET.

"We are pleased to welcome Tigres UANL to Carolina Core FC. Thanks to the ambitious leaders in our organization, our club will be providing fans with the opportunity to watch CCFC compete against a historic team from Liga MX," said Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope. "Our players are ready to compete against some of the most talented, young, up-and-coming stars of the Liga MX developmental system."

"We are very excited about this opportunity to play a friendly match against Carolina Core, it will be a very competitive game, we hope to see many Mexican and Tigres fans at the stadium" said U-23 Head Coach Hernan Elizondo.

This friendly will be the first matchup between both clubs and Carolina Core FC's second meeting against an international team, the previous matchup resulting in a 1-0 victory over Liga MX's Cruz Azul U-23 squad. Tigres UANL first team, founded in 1960, became the first club from Nuevo León, Mexico, to win a trophy after defeating Club América in the Copa MX (formerly Copa Mexico). Throughout its storied history, Tigres UANL has recorded 215 wins in Liga MX, in addition to a Concacaf Champions League (2020) and being two-time Campeones Cup winners (2018, 2023).

"We see this game as an excellent platform for both the club and players to shine against international opposition" said Head Coach Donovan Ricketts.

Led by internationally heralded players André-Pierre Gignac (36 appearances for France), Diego Lainez (29 appearances for Mexico), and Nahuel Guzmán (6 appearances for Argentina), Tigres finished in the fourth position in the Liga MX Clausura this season with 33 points, going unbeaten in seven out of its last nine games.

Carolina Core FC Season Ticket Members and Partners will have the first right of refusal to purchase tickets for this historic international friendly match with Tigres UANL beginning on Tuesday, June 10, until Monday, June 16 at 5pm ET.

This historic international friendly match is not included in any Season Ticket Member or Partner packages. More information for Season Ticket Members and Partners will be sent today.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Tuesday, June 17, at 12pm ET.

For questions about tickets, fans can email tickets@carolinacorefc.com or call 336-864-CCFC [2232].







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.