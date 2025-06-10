Inter Miami CF II Visits Toronto FC II for Midweek Action

June 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (4W-7L-2D, 14 points) is set for midweek regular season action, with the team traveling north to Ontario, Canada to take on Toronto FC II (4W-5L-3D, 15 points) this Thursday, June 12. Kick off at York Lions Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and Toronto FC II have faced each other on 10 occasions-six of them in MLS NEXT Pro.

Thursday's matchup will be the second time both teams meet in this regular season with Toronto taking all three points during their visit to Chase Stadium earlier in the season.

Notably, Inter Miami II's only regulation time victory against Toronto FC II came during the 2022 season in a thrilling 3-4 fixture in favor of the Herons at York Lions Stadium.

Scouting Report

Toronto FC II hosts Inter Miami II following a shootout loss against FC Cincinnati 2 this past Sunday. The Canadians have collected 15 points so far this season, with a record of four wins, three draws, and five losses, placing them 9th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tunisian forward Hassan Ayari has been a standout performer for Toronto, leading the team with two goals and two assists in regular season play.







