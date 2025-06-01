Inter Miami CF II Falls 1-2 at Home against Carolina Core

June 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Herons' starting XI featured Ivan Schmid goal; Capitan Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall, Cesar Abadia-Reda, and Theo Vorenkamp made up the back four; Bailey Sparks, Ricardo Montenegro and Derrek Martinez in midfield; and forwards Mateo Saja, Alejandro Flores De La Paz and Zeltzer-Zubida led the team's attack.

Inter Miami CF II fell behind early as Carolina Core's Glory Nzingo opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, putting the visitors ahead 0-1. Miami responded with composure, pressing in search of an equalizer. The score line remained 0-1 in favor of the visitors.

Coming into the second half, their efforts were rewarded in the 65th minute when Carolina conceded an own goal, drawing Miami level at 1-1. However, Carolina extended their advantage further in the 73rd minute as Miller found the back of the net to make it 1-2.

Despite late pressure from Inter Miami, the match ended 1-2 in favor of Carolina Core.







