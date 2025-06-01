Inter Miami CF II Back Home to Host Carolina Core FC

June 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (4W-6L-1D, 13 points) is back home to carry on with 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season action hosting Carolina Core FC (1W-3L-5D, 10 points) this Sunday, June 1. The match at Chase Stadium is set to get underway at 7 p.m. ET.

Inter Miami II enters this matchup on the heels of a hard-fought 0-1 victory on the road against Philadelphia Union II. The lone goal from Daniel Pinter secured all three points at Subaru Park.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream by subscribing to the MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV.

Previous Meetings

Sunday's matchup will mark the fifth all-time meeting between Inter Miami II and Carolina Core FC. Inter Miami II remains unbeaten in regulation against the Foxes, with two wins and two draws. However, they've come up short in both penalty shootouts that followed.

In their most recent encounter, Inter Miami II earned a point with a 1-1 draw but were edged out in penalties once again.

Scouting Report

Carolina Core FC heads to South Florida following a scoreless home draw against Huntsville City FC in their latest regular season fixture. The North Carolina side has collected 10 points so far this season, with a record of one win, five draws, and three losses, placing them 13th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder Facundo Canate has been a standout performer for Carolina Core, leading the team with four goals and one assist in regular season play.







