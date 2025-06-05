Inter Miami CF II to Face Chattanooga FC on the Road this Saturday

June 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (4W-7L-1D, 13 points) continues its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road this Saturday, June 7, with a visit to Chattanooga FC (8W-2L-2D, 27 points). Kickoff at Finley Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream by subscribing to the MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV.

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II will face Chattanooga FC for the second time this regular season having previously met in the opening matchday of the 2025 campaign when Inter Miami II narrowly fell 1-2 at Chase Stadium.

Saturday's matchup will mark the fifth all-time meeting between Inter Miami II and Chattanooga. The Herons will be looking to secure its first-ever road win at Finley Stadium, having visited once before without taking all three points in the 2024 season.

Scouting Report

Chattanooga FC hosts Inter Miami II following a 2-1 defeat against Orlando City B. The Tennessee side has collected 27 points so far this season, with a record of eight wins, two draws, and two losses, placing them 2nd in the Eastern Conference standings.

Dynamic wingback Tate Robertson has been a standout performer for Chattanooga, leading the team with one goal and five assists in regular season play.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.