Crown Legacy FC Announces Upcoming Schedule Changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Thursday, June 5, 2025)  - Crown Legacy FC and MLS NEXT Pro today announced schedule changes for CLFC's away match at Chicago Fire FC II and home matches against Carolina Core FC and Huntsville City FC.

Crown Legacy FC will take on Chicago Fire FC II on Monday, June 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET at SeatGeek Stadium, with streaming available on MLSNEXTPro.com. The fixture was originally scheduled for Sunday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

CLFC's home contest against Carolina Core FC will now take place on Wednesday, July 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, with streaming available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Crown Legacy FC's matchup against Huntsville City FC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, originally scheduled for Sunday, August 3, will now take place on Saturday, August 2. The match will kick off at 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on MLSNEXTPro.com.







