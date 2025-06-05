MLS NEXT Pro Names The Town FC Team of the Month, Dan DeGeer Coach of the Month

June 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Town FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Town FC, the San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, has been named the league's Team of the Month and Dan DeGeer the Coach of the Month for May.

DeGeer steered The Town FC to a perfect May, winning all four of their games by a combined score of 12-0. The streak consisted of home shutout victories over Portland Timbers 2 (5-0) and St. Louis CITY2 (4-0), followed by two road triumphs to close the month-a penalty shootout over Sporting Kansas City II (0-0, 5-4) and a blanking of Colorado Rapids 2 (3-0).

"For the Team of the Month award, full credit to the players," said DeGeer. "They had a tough start to the season, but they showed unity and resilience to turn things around. I'm very proud of all of the players and excited to watch them keep growing as a team."

The four consecutive clean sheets breaks the record set by last year's squad that earned three straight shutouts in September by a combined 5-0 margin en route to capturing the team's first Pacific Division title.

"For the Coach of the Month award, it's a reflection of the work done by the club from the first team, to the MLS NEXT Pro team and through the Academy," DeGeer added regarding the individual plaudits. "Many people have contributed to the players' development and team success. While I'm the face of the award, I want to thank my hard-working and talented staff. We're a collaborative group and they should be recognized as well."

The Town FC's recent dominant form, which now stands at six consecutive wins dating back to April 26, has vaulted them into second place in the Pacific Division and sixth place in the Western Conference standings. They aim to build on their run Sunday when they return home to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2. Kickoff from The Park at Saint Mary's in Moraga, California, will take place at 5 p.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at thetownfc.com/tickets







