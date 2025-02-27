Earthquakes and The Town FC Announce Roster for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season

February 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and The Town FC announced today their roster for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Of the 10 players signed to MLS NEXT Pro contracts, six are returnees from the previous campaign, namely goalkeeper David Sweeney, defenders Alejandro Cano and Ricardo Ibarra, midfielder Rohan Rajagopal and forwards Julian Donnery and Riley Lynch. Meanwhile, forwards Nonso Adimabua, Diogo Baptista, Jermaine Spivey and Keegan Walwyn-Bent have officially joined the fold.

Adimabua, 24, an All-Conference forward in each of his three seasons at the University of California, finished his collegiate career with the Golden Bears in 2024 after notching 13 goal contributions (7g/6a) in 48 matches (43 starts). Before transferring to Cal, he played his freshman season for the University of San Francisco, earning First-Team All-West Coast Conference honors and WCC Freshman of the Year after pacing the Dons with three goals and five assists. Originally from Asaba, Nigeria, he moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, for high school. Adimabua also played two seasons at club level for San Francisco Glens SC, helping lead them to the USL League Two Playoffs in 2023 and within one win of repeating the feat in 2024.

Baptista, 20, returns to San Jose after spending his youth days in the Quakes Academy. Collegiately, the forward started at UC Riverside and appeared 29 times (12 starts), tallying three goals and two assists in his first two seasons. Baptista then transferred to San Jose State, scoring three times and collecting one assist in 21 games (20 starts). A native of Mountain View, California, he was teammates with Adimabua on San Francisco Glens SC during the 2024 USL League Two campaign.

Spivey, 19, began his journey in the Earthquakes' youth feeder teams at age eight. The San Jose native burst on the national scene as a Quakes Academy Under-13 player, leading the nation with 36 goals in 26 matches as the team was ranked No. 4 in the country by TopDrawerSoccer. At the U-17 level, Spivey continued to excel, amassing 18 goal contributions (12g/6a). Most recently, he has already begun to earn playing time as a pro for The Town FC on an academy contract, appearing in 23 games and logging 251 minutes the past two seasons.

Walwyn-Bent, 21, was born in Toronto but spent his high school years in Encino, California, where he played at club level for Real So Cal before featuring collegiately at UC Davis. The forward played in 68 matches (25 starts) with 13 goal contributions (8g/5a) over four seasons with the Aggies. In his final campaign, he earned All-Big West Conference Honorable Mention plaudits after netting five times and distributing three assists in 2024.

The Town FC will also be supported by young stalwarts from the Earthquakes' first team, including Homegrown Players Cruz Medina, Oscar Verhoeven, Edwyn Mendoza, Chance Cowell, Wilson Eisner, and Kaedren Spivey, along with players acquired via the MLS SuperDraft like Reid Roberts and Nick Fernandez as well as select Quakes Academy players.

Led by Head Coach Dan DeGeer, The Town FC returns for a fourth season in MLS NEXT Pro after closing the 2024 campaign with six wins in the last seven games to earn the Pacific Division title and a home playoff game for the first time. In only his second full season, DeGeer not only led TTFC to their best ever regular-season finish with 51 points, the team advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive campaign.

The Town FC will open 2025 on the road Friday, March 14, against the Tacoma Defiance (7 p.m. PT) and at home on Saturday, April 19, against Minnesota United FC 2 at The Park at Saint Mary's in Moraga, California (5 p.m. PT). For ticket information, please visit thetownfc.com/tickets.

Below are bios for the 10 players signed to MLS NEXT Pro contracts, listed alphabetically by last name:

Nonso Adimabua

Jersey Number: 55

Position: Forward

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190

Born: Sept. 7, 2000 (age 24)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Asaba, Nigeria

Previous Club: San Francisco Glens SC

College: California

Diogo Baptista

Jersey Number: 88

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 168

Born: Sept. 23, 2004 (age 20)

Preferred Foot: Left

Hometown: Mountain View, Calif.

Previous Club: San Francisco Glens SC

College: San Jose State

Alejandro Cano

Jersey Number: 66

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 186 lbs.

Born: May 21, 2004 (age 20)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Seaside, Calif.

Previous Club: Quakes Academy

College: N/A

Julian Donnery

Jersey Number: 52

Position: Forward

Height: 6-5

Weight: 195 lbs.

Born: July 6, 2005 (age 19)

Preferred Foot: Left

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Previous Club: Lincoln City FC (Lincolnshire, England)

College: N/A

Ricardo Ibarra

Jersey Number: 72

Position: Defender

Height: 5-6

Weight: 135

Born: March 15. 2001 (age 23)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Previous Club: Quakes Academy

College: UC Irvine

Riley Lynch

Jersey Number: 71

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170 lbs.

Born: Jan. 2, 2003 (age 22)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Chandler, Ariz.

Previous Club: Fort Wayne FC

College: Saint Mary's

Rohan Rajagopal*

Jersey Number: 50

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-6

Weight: 138 lbs.

Born: June 12, 2007 (age 17)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Los Altos, Calif.

Previous Club: Quakes Academy

College: N/A

Jermaine Spivey

Jersey Number: 77

Position: Forward

Height: 5-8

Weight: 160 lbs.

Born: Jan. 23, 2006 (age 19)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Previous Club: Quakes Academy

College: N/A

David Sweeney

Jersey Number: 89

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-0

Weight: 183 lbs.

Born: April 5, 2011 (age 23)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Morgan Hill, Calif.

Previous Club: Monterey Bay FC 2

College: San Jose State

Keegan Walwyn-Bent

Jersey Number: 99

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Weight: 170

Born: July 18, 2003 (age 21)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Previous Club: Real So Cal

College: UC Davis

*Rajagopal becomes an Earthquakes MLS Homegrown Player effective Jan. 1, 2026.

