Chattanooga FC to Add U15 MLS NEXT Team Beginning in the 2025-26 Season

February 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC (CFC) announced today an additional elite boys youth team that will enter MLS NEXT, the top youth soccer development league in North America, starting in the 2025-2026 season.

A U15 team (2011 birth year) will begin competing in the fall of 2025 alongside the previously announced U13 (2013 birth year) and U14 (2012 birth year) teams.

CFC will host ID sessions and informational meetings throughout the spring, with dates to be announced in the days to come, with formal tryouts scheduled to take place in May 2025.

MLS NEXT provides the best player development experience in North America. Founded on a collaborative approach to governance and a commitment to innovation, MLS NEXT players have access to the highest levels of competition and to training to prepare them for their futures, both in soccer and in life.

Chattanooga FC is committed to fostering elite player development with a local community framework aimed at nurturing well-rounded individuals.

Chattanooga Football Club Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo, said:

"This development represents our continued commitment to providing a comprehensive athlete pathway from grassroots to the professional level of the game. This is the highest level of boys soccer in the country and is vital in providing a pathway to our MLS NEXT Pro team. We are excited about what this represents for Chattanooga and the growth of soccer in Tennessee."

MLS NEXT annually executes a rigorous expansion process to select new clubs to compete in the upcoming season. Several factors were considered, including top-notch training plans, experienced coaching, effective player ID and recruitment, high-quality facilities, cutting-edge technological opportunities, and defined player pathways. Off the field, clubs were required to demonstrate a mission-aligned culture with core values, overall community engagement, holistic development strategies, a strong commitment to access and representation, robust financial aid and scholarship programs, and a forward-thinking leadership team. These characteristics ensured that chosen clubs aligned with MLS NEXT's standards for accessibility, representation, and player development within North America's most elite platform for youth soccer.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.