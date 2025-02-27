Toronto FC II Sign Brazilian Defender Ythallo from São Paulo FC

February 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II announced today the club has completed the transfer of Brazilian defender Ythallo from São Paulo FC. He will be added to the club's MLS NEXT Pro roster pending league and federation approval and the receipt of the International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We are very happy and excited to have Ythallo back for a second season with the club," said Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini. "His strong understanding of the game, positional awareness and invaluable experience will add quality to our backline and help drive our group forward this season."

Ythallo, 20, returns to the Young Reds after spending a season-long loan with Toronto FC II from São Paulo FC in 2024. With TFC II, he made 25 appearances, including 22 starts, and led the team in minutes played (2040) through the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. The defender made his debut against Philadelphia Union II on March 17, 2024, and scored his first goal for the club in a 4-2 victory against Philadelphia Union II on August 18, 2024. The São Bernardo, São Paulo native previously spent eight years with São Paulo FC in Brazil, where he made 98 appearances, including 89 starts, for the club's U20 and U17 teams. He also helped the side lift the Supercopa do Brazil Sub-17 and Copa do Brazil Sub-17 titles in 2020. Ythallo originally joined São Paulo in 2016 after spending time with Grêmio Esportivo Mauaense at the youth level.

Internationally, Ythallo has been called up to represent Brazil at the U15 and U17 youth levels.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC II sign Brazilian defender Ythallo Rodrigues de Oliveira from São Paulo FC to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

YTHALLO

Position: Defender

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 172 lbs.

Birthdate: July 22, 2004 (Age - 20)

Hometown: São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo

Nationality: Brazilian

Last Club: São Paulo FC

