Toronto FC II (2) - Chicago Fire FC II (0) Postgame Summary

April 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Dékwon Barrow 36' (Malik Henry)

TOR - Hassan Ayari 84'

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 3-2-1 10 points

Chicago Fire FC II 2-4-0 6 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu; Malik Henry (Nathaniel Edwards 68'), Mark Fisher (Antone Bossenberry 5', Lucas Olguin 87'), Marko Stojadinovic, Hassan Ayari (Costa Iliadis 87'); Markus Cimermancic (Andrei Dumitru 61'), Michael Sullivan (C), Dékwon Barrow (Jahmarie Nolan 61')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Stefan Kapor, Patrick McDonald

CHICAGO FIRE FC II - Patrick Los; Dylan Borso, Jean Diouf, Diego Konincks (C), Juan Miguel Zapata Calle; Sam Williams, Trip Fleming (Jhoiner Montiel 67'), Chase Nagle; Vitaliy Hlyut (Bryce Richards 58'), Claudio Cassano, Dean Boltz (Jason Shokalook 58')

Substitutes Not Used: Patryk Stechnij, Hugo Berg

MEDIA NOTES

Dékwon Barrow scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Malik Henry recorded his first assist for Toronto FC II.

Jahmarie Nolan made his TFC II debut as a 61st minute substitute, becoming the ninth player to make his club debut during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Adisa De Rosario recorded his fifth career clean sheet for Toronto FC II and his third of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

