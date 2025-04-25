Inter Miami II Comes to Huntsville City FC on Sunday
April 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
This Sunday, April 27th, Huntsville City FC continues a home stretch at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium with a showdown against Inter Miami CF II. The Boys in Blue are riding high after a thrilling home win over Chicago Fire II, and this weekend's match brings even more excitement as we celebrate Rocket City Run Night. Here are four things to know ahead of Sunday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV at 6 p.m.
1. Fun Run + Matchday = One Big Party: Kick off your matchday with a pre-match 5K Fun Run. Runners can enjoy the game for just $9, or $15 if you're 21+ and want to pair it with a Yellowhammer Gold Pint.
2. Tickets for the Fun Run are available here: https://www.gofevo.com/group/Runrockethcfc25
3. Runner-Exclusive Merch: New runners' hats and tees will be available at the Official Team Store.
4. New Concession Must-Try: Hungry after your run? Don't miss this weekend's special: a melty, crave-worthy patty melt, available exclusively at the Yellowhammer Beer Garden.
