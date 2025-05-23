Huntsville City FC Secures Three Points against Toronto FC II
May 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville City FC brought home all three points on Friday night with a 2-1 road win over Toronto FC II. The Boys in Blue controlled the tempo early, holding strong possession throughout the first half.
Blake Bowen came close in the 17th minute with a header that sailed just wide. The breakthrough came later in the half when Real Gill set up Moises Veliz for his first goal with the club, giving Huntsville a 1-0 lead going into the break.
Toronto leveled the score in the second half, but Huntsville answered quickly. Christian Koffi struck with the eventual match-winner, putting Huntsville back in front and securing the 2-1 victory. This win marks Huntsville City's second consecutive triumph against Toronto FC II, following a 3-2 victory on August 25, 2024
Huntsville City FC will return home to Wicks Family Field on June 6th to take on Orlando City B for Armed Forces Night.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 23, 2025
- Sporting KC II Suffers 3-0 Defeat to LAFC 2 on Friday Night - Sporting Kansas City II
- Toronto FC II Stopped by Huntsville City FC - Toronto FC II
- Huntsville City FC Secures Three Points against Toronto FC II - Huntsville City Football Club
- Toronto FC II (1) - Huntsville City FC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns Draw at New York City FC II - Chicago Fire FC II
- New York City FC II Wins 4-2 on Penalties - New York City FC II
- Inter Miami CF II in Action on the Road against Philadelphia Union II this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Set for Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Rematch against Crown Legacy FC - FC Cincinnati 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Climb the MLS NEXT Pro Rankings Ahead of Match against the Town FC - Colorado Rapids 2
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs. New England Revolution II - Chattanooga FC
- Timbers2 Travel to the Midwest to Face St. Louis CITY2 on Friday Night - Portland Timbers 2
- Revolution II Visit Chattanooga FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City Football Club Stories
- Huntsville City FC Secures Three Points against Toronto FC II
- Match Preview: Huntsville City FC Visits Toronto FC II this Friday
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC Comes to Huntsville City FC on Saturday
- Huntsville City Football Club Vists Carolina Core this Saturday
- Atlanta United II Comes to Huntsville City FC on Saturday