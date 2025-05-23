Huntsville City FC Secures Three Points against Toronto FC II

May 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC brought home all three points on Friday night with a 2-1 road win over Toronto FC II. The Boys in Blue controlled the tempo early, holding strong possession throughout the first half.

Blake Bowen came close in the 17th minute with a header that sailed just wide. The breakthrough came later in the half when Real Gill set up Moises Veliz for his first goal with the club, giving Huntsville a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Toronto leveled the score in the second half, but Huntsville answered quickly. Christian Koffi struck with the eventual match-winner, putting Huntsville back in front and securing the 2-1 victory. This win marks Huntsville City's second consecutive triumph against Toronto FC II, following a 3-2 victory on August 25, 2024

Huntsville City FC will return home to Wicks Family Field on June 6th to take on Orlando City B for Armed Forces Night.







