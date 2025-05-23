Toronto FC II (1) - Huntsville City FC (2) Postgame Summary
May 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
HNT - Moisés Véliz 32' (Real Gill)
TOR - Hassan Ayari 68' (Joshua Nugent)
HNT - Christian Koffi 71' (Ethan O'Brien)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
HNT - Kevin Carmichael 51' (caution)
TOR - Reid Fisher 54' (caution)
HNT - Malik Henry-Scott 86' (caution)
HNT - Isaiah Jones 90+5' (caution)
HNT - Blake Bowen 90+6' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC II 3-5-2 11 points
Huntsville City FC 4-2-4 19 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 75'), Marko Stojadinovic, Michael Sullivan (C) (Lucas Olguin 64'), Hassan Ayari; Andrei Dumitru (Jahmarie Nolan 64'), Patrick McDonald (Micah Chisholm 64'), Joshua Nugent (Antone Bossenberry 75')
Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Will Caldwell, Joseph Melto Quiah
HUNTSVILLE CITY FC - Xavier Valdez; Blake Bowen (C), Zach Barrett, Kevin Carmichael, Tyshawn Rose; Moisés Véliz (Pep Casas 63'), Philip Mayaka, Real Gill (Alan Carleton 63'), Ethan O'Brien (Damien Barker John 75'), Christian Koffi (Malik Henry-Scott 75'); Gio Miglietti (Isaiah Jones 86')
Substitutes Not Used: Erik Lauta, Gabriel Alonso, Adem Sipić
MEDIA NOTES
Marko Stojadinovic made his 50th appearance for Toronto FC II.
Joshua Nugent registered his first assist for the Young Reds.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 23, 2025
- Sporting KC II Suffers 3-0 Defeat to LAFC 2 on Friday Night - Sporting Kansas City II
- Toronto FC II Stopped by Huntsville City FC - Toronto FC II
- Huntsville City FC Secures Three Points against Toronto FC II - Huntsville City Football Club
- Toronto FC II (1) - Huntsville City FC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns Draw at New York City FC II - Chicago Fire FC II
- New York City FC II Wins 4-2 on Penalties - New York City FC II
- Inter Miami CF II in Action on the Road against Philadelphia Union II this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Set for Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Rematch against Crown Legacy FC - FC Cincinnati 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Climb the MLS NEXT Pro Rankings Ahead of Match against the Town FC - Colorado Rapids 2
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs. New England Revolution II - Chattanooga FC
- Timbers2 Travel to the Midwest to Face St. Louis CITY2 on Friday Night - Portland Timbers 2
- Revolution II Visit Chattanooga FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.