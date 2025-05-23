Toronto FC II (1) - Huntsville City FC (2) Postgame Summary

May 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

HNT - Moisés Véliz 32' (Real Gill)

TOR - Hassan Ayari 68' (Joshua Nugent)

HNT - Christian Koffi 71' (Ethan O'Brien)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HNT - Kevin Carmichael 51' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 54' (caution)

HNT - Malik Henry-Scott 86' (caution)

HNT - Isaiah Jones 90+5' (caution)

HNT - Blake Bowen 90+6' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 3-5-2 11 points

Huntsville City FC 4-2-4 19 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 75'), Marko Stojadinovic, Michael Sullivan (C) (Lucas Olguin 64'), Hassan Ayari; Andrei Dumitru (Jahmarie Nolan 64'), Patrick McDonald (Micah Chisholm 64'), Joshua Nugent (Antone Bossenberry 75')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Will Caldwell, Joseph Melto Quiah

HUNTSVILLE CITY FC - Xavier Valdez; Blake Bowen (C), Zach Barrett, Kevin Carmichael, Tyshawn Rose; Moisés Véliz (Pep Casas 63'), Philip Mayaka, Real Gill (Alan Carleton 63'), Ethan O'Brien (Damien Barker John 75'), Christian Koffi (Malik Henry-Scott 75'); Gio Miglietti (Isaiah Jones 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Erik Lauta, Gabriel Alonso, Adem Sipić

MEDIA NOTES

Marko Stojadinovic made his 50th appearance for Toronto FC II.

Joshua Nugent registered his first assist for the Young Reds.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.