Sporting KC II Suffers 3-0 Defeat to LAFC 2 on Friday Night

May 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (0-7-3, 4 points) suffered a 3-0 home defeat to LAFC 2 (4-4-2, 15 points) on Friday night at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. A red card to defender Beckham Uderitz in the 53rd minute allowed LAFC 2 to add two goals to its one-goal advantage and claim all three points.

Uderitz started on the backline with Ian James, Nati Clarke and Pierre Lurot, with Ryan Schewe in goal. Gael Quintero started in the middle at defensive mid while Cielo Tschantret and Shane Donovan played in front of him. Maouloune Goumballe played the nine, Medgy Alexandre played on the right wing and Bryan Arellano played on the left. Schewe was the only change to head coach Istvan Urbanyi's starting eleven that earned a clean sheet against the Town FC and made four saves on the night, including two impressive stops.

The visitors had the first advance into the attacking half after a through-ball split the backline on a counterattack. James flaunted his athletic prowess, gaining ground on the advancing striker and cut him off before he could even gain access to the box.

Quintero took the game's first shot on target in the third minute, forcing goalkeeper Thomas Hasal into an awkward save that he cleared away with his wrists. The ensuing corner fell to the midfielder outside the box, where he whistled an effort wide of the mark. The contest slowed for the next 15 minutes before Lurot rose above the pack and redirected a header outside of his target.

Christian Diaz and Nati Clarke were booked for similar offenses in the 24th and 27th, respectively as the first cards of the match. An LAFC 2 corner fell in the box and forced Schewe into his first top-notch save of the night, where he dropped down quickly to his left and blocked a shot away with two strong hands. The ensuing corner led to the guest's first goal of the night on a redirected header from Tommy Mihalic off a Sebastian Nava cross.

Hasal denied Donovan in the 39th, scooping a skipping shot off the grass in the middle of his goal. The SKC Academy product attempted to play Arellano in on goal, however, his through-ball glided into an awkward angle and allowed LAFC to track back and deflect the shot into Hasal's grasp. Schewe palmed a shot away with his mitts in the 42nd and the first half came to a close.

Urbanyi went to his bench in the 46th, bringing on Massud Habibullah and Anthony Samways for Arellano and Clarke. Habibullah nearly made an instant impact with a wicked shot off the post from inside the 18 that somehow ricocheted away from goal one minute into the final 45. Alexandre was then denied by the post in the 52nd, pinging a shot off the left post from close range. A counterattack was cut short by a sliding Uderitz, who was shown red for the denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Sebastian Nava converted the freekick, and Christiano came on in place of Alexandre before the game got back underway in the 55th. The SKC Academy amateur combined with Lurot in a terrific, team defensive effort to stymy a threat from the Black and Gold in the 58th, but the visitors added their third goal in the 60th off the foot of Adrian Wibowo. Carter Derksen came on in the 75th and Johann Ortiz entered in the 81st, taking off Tschantret and Quintero.

Schewe dashed off his line before the 80th minute mark and bravely blocked a shot right in his grill with his chest. The minutes trickled away from SKC II, and they ended up held in check by LAFC 2, falling 3-0. Sporting KC II will have a chance to bounce back on Sunday, June 1, when they host Colorado Rapids 2 back at Children's Mercy Victory Field. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT, tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com and the match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Sporting KC II 0-3 LAFC 2

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (0-7-3, 4 points) 0 0 0

LAFC 2 (4-4-2, 15 points) 1 2 3

Sporting Kansas City II: Ryan Schewe; Nati Clarke (Anthony Samways 46'), Pierre Lurot, Ian James, Bekcham Uderitz; Gael Quintero (Johann Ortiz 81'), Cielo Tschantret (Carter Derksen 75'), Shane Donovan; Medgy Alexandre (Leo Christiano 55'), Maouloune Goumballe, Bryan Arellano (Massud Habibullah 46')

Subs Not Used: Beau Barren, Luis Cruz-Ayala, David Zavala

LAFC 2: Thomas Hasal; Deryk Jones Jr. (Joshua Santiago 75'), Christian Diaz (Erick Diaz 75'), Kenneth Wilson Nielson, Carlos Diaz; Adam Saldana, Jude Terry, DeCarlo Guerra (Gavin Zambrano 63'); Sebastian Nava (Marius Aiyenero 75'), Tommy Mihalic, Adrian Wibowo (Kairo Walters 63')

Subs Not Used: Cabral Carter, Bryan Moyado, Charlie Rosenthal

Scoring Summary:

LAFC -- Tommy Mihalic 2 (Sebastian Nava 1) 36'

LAFC -- Sebastian Nava 1 (Unassisted) 54'

LAFC -- Adrian Wibowo 2 (Deryk Jones Jr. 1) 60'

Misconduct Summary:

LAFC -- Christian Diaz (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 24'

SKC -- Nati Clarke (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 27'

SKC -- Beckham Uderitz (Red Card; Denial of Obvious Goal Scoring Opportunity) 53'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC LAFC

Shots 13 10

Shots on Goal 3 6

Saves 3 3

Fouls 11 7

Offsides 1 2

Corner Kicks 9 3

Referee: Laadi Issaka

Assistant Referee: Laura Chambers Waliski

Assistant Referee: Eric Wood

Fourth Official: Drew Klemp

Jared Belzer - @jared_belzer







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.