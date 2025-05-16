Sporting KC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Beau Barren to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract
May 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II News Release
Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy goalkeeper Beau Barren to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract ahead of Sunday's game against The Town FC.
Amateur contracts are signed on a single-game basis, preserving Barren's NCAA eligibility. He will be available for selection for the team's match against The Town this weekend at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri.
Barren, born and raised in South Lyon, Michigan, joined the Academy in the fall of 2021. The goalkeeper has represented the club at the U-15 through U-19 age groups, competing at GA Cup, MLS NEXT Flex and in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, including a start in the U-17s' Round of 16 win last June against Wake FC. The 18-year-old joined SKC II for the 2025 preseason presented by Central Bank and has trained with the second team on numerous occasions this year.
Head coach Istvan Urbanyi and Sporting KC II will be back in action after a 16-day break when they face The Town FC on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com, and the match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Transaction: Sporting Kansas City II signs Beau Barren to MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract.
VITALS:
Beau Barren
Position: Goalkeeper
Birthdate: 03/16/2007 (18 years old)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170 lbs.
Hometown: South Lyon, Michigan
Birthplace: South Lyon, Michigan
