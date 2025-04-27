Sporting KC II Falls 3-0 against Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday Afternoon

April 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II (0-6-1, 2 points) fell 3-0 against Colorado Rapids 2 (4-2-1, 13 points) on Sunday afternoon at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. The Rapids 2 win snaps a four-match, SKC II win streak against their neighbors to the west.

Colorado found the back of the net twice in the first half and added an insurance goal late in the contest as Zackory Campagnolo kept the road team off the board with six saves. SKC II fired five shots on target in the second half but were unable to get on the scoreboard today.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi had Homegrown Academy product Jack Kortkamp in goal with Pierre Lurot, Nati Clarke and Anthony Samways making up three of the four defenders for a second straight match. Leo Christiano reentered the starting XI while Cielo Tschantret moved back into the midfield with Gael Quintero and Carter Derksen. Shane Donovan made his first start of the season at the nine and Maouloune Goumballe and Beckham Uderitz played on the wings.

The home side scored their first in the 17th off an SKC II turnover in the defensive third. Kimani Stewart-Baynes found the back of the net from up close after being played into space by Alex Harris, who received a centering pass at the penalty spot from Sam Bassett.

Colorado jumped back into the attack and looked to double the lead three minutes later, but a timely intervention from a retreating Tschantret kept the deficit at one. Ted Ku-DiPietro had a pair of shots miss in the 22nd, the first bending wide of the far post, while the second was denied by a strong-footed Lurot.

Kortkamp made a solid save in the 26th minute, boxing a shot hit with pace over the net. The Rapids found a second goal a minute later off a redirected corner kick from the head of Michael Edwards, delivered by Bassett for his first primary assist of the day. Kortkamp then denied Stewart-Baynes in the 30th after the forward went for a journey through the midfield, into the box and ran out of gas before hitting a shot right into the 17-year-old's waiting hands. A well-placed Clarke headed a cross clear after a quick restart from Rapids 2. His clearance was sent back on target, but the shot was saved by Kortkamp.

Christiano took Sporting's first attempt at goal of the matinee, skipping his effort just past the far post in the 38th. Sporting nearly cut into the lead after a brilliant cutback from Samways inside the 18 that found the foot of Derksen. The Academy midfielder's one-time hit was spilled back into the six by Campagnolo and pounced on the loose ball moments before Goumballe could punish the keeper's mistake. Right before the half, Lurot stood his ground on the goal line to block a shot away from the target, sending the match to the half with the scoreline the same.

Coming out of the locker room, Urbanyi made no personnel changes, bringing out the same eleven that started the match. Four minutes into the second half, Tschantret scorched a turf burner on target, forcing Campagnolo to drop down to make his second save of the day. A pair of Rapids 2 defenders in Steve Flores and Josh Belluz, were booked in quick succession, first for a hard foul and the second for delaying a restart.

Colorado almost got a third in the 54th after sneaking a shot into the goal off a corner kick, but two players were in Kortkamp's way in offside positions, disallowing the goal. Goumballe tried to trim the lead after cutting inside from the left wing before firing a shot off a nearby defender and ouy for a corner.

Urbanyi made his first swap in the 61st, bringing on midfielder Bryan Arellano for Derksen. Immediately following the sub, Donovan made Campagnolo dive to make another save with an outstretched arm. Samways then got hacked down by James Cameron, earning him a spot in the ref's book and marking the third Rapids 2 defender to be booked. Quintero was shown a yellow card moments later and was a part of a double substitution in the 70th, making way for David Zavala while Johann Ortiz took off Clarke.

Arellano dribbled through the defense in the 74th, getting into the Colorado box before rolling a shot into the well-positioned keeper. Zavala fired a shot on target from range, and again, Campagnolo denied SKC II by parrying the ball back into the box, where the defense was able to clear. Uderitz snuck one through traffic from a similar spot as Zavala, but the netminder picked up the ball at the last moment to deny the winger.

Colorado added a third in the 83rd when Harris scored off a rebound that ricocheted right to him off the post. Urbanyi made his last changes in the 86th, bringing off Donovan and Goumballe for Massud Habibullah and Medgy Alexandre. The home side's third goal secured them all three points despite the five shots on target from SKC II in the second half.

Sporting KC II will remain on the road when they face Austin FC II on Friday, May 2, to close out a three-match stretch in nine days. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT at Parmer Field and can be streamed on MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV App.

Sporting KC II 0-3 Colorado Rapids

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (0-6-1, 2 points) 0 0 0

Colorado Rapids 2 (4-2-1, 13 points) 2 1 3

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Anthony Samways, Pierre Lurot, Nati Clarke (David Zavala 71'), Leo Christiano; Gael Quintero (Johann Ortiz 71'), Cielo Tschantret, Carter Derksen (Bryan Arellano 61'); Maouloune Goumballe (Medgy Alexandre 86'), Shane Donovan (Massud Habibullah 86'), Beckham Uderitz

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Luis Cruz-Ayala

Colorado Rapids 2: Zackory Campagnolo; Steve Flores, Josh Belluz, Michael Edwards, Anderson Rosa (James Cameron 38'); Daouda Amadou (Mamadou Billo Diop 82'), Sam Bassett (Noah Strellnauer 62), Wayne Fredrick (Malik Pinto 62'); Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Alex Harris, Ted Ku-DiPietro (Colton Swan 62')

Subs Not Used: Leo Medina, Antony Garcia, Charlie Harper, Matthew Kofi Senanou

Scoring Summary:

COL -- Kimani Stewart-Baynes 3 (Alex Harris 1) 17'

COL -- Micahel Edwards 1 (Sam Bassett 2) 27'

COL -- Alex Harris 1 (Unassisted) 83'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC -- Beckham Uderitz (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 32'

COL -- Steve Flores (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 48'

COL -- Josh Belluz (Yellow Card; Delaying a Restart) 50'

COL -- James Cameron (Yellow Card Unsporting Conduct) 64'

SKC -- Gael Quintero (Yellow Card Unsporting Conduct) 66'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC COL

Shots 8 14

Shots on Goal 6 7

Saves 3 6

Fouls 14 14

Offsides 1 2

Corner Kicks 4 6

Referee: John Matto

Assistant Referee: Jarred Mosher

Assistant Referee: James Ewer

Fourth Official: Patricia McCracken

