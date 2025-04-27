Huntsville City FC Wins 4-0 against Inter Miami II

April 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC delivered another dominant performance on Sunday night, rolling to a 4-0 victory over Inter Miami II at Wicks Family Field. The Boys in Blue were electric from the first whistle, lighting up the scoreboard and thrilling the home crowd.

Captain Blake Bowen set the tone early with a strong opener in the first half, quickly followed by Ethan O'Brien adding a composed finish to double the lead. Just minutes into the second half, Gunnar Studenhofft wasted no time finding the back of the net, energizing the crowd. To cap off the night, Jordan Knight - our knight in shining armor - delivered the final blow to seal the emphatic win.

Christian Koffi earned Man of the Match honors after a relentless performance in the midfield, leading Huntsville to back-to-back victories. The Boys in Blue now shift their focus to next Saturday night's matchup against Atlanta United 2, where they'll look to keep the momentum rolling during Star Wars™ Night. Fans are encouraged to dress up, meet characters, and enjoy photo ops in a galaxy not so far away at Wicks Family Field.

