Chattanooga Falls to Columbus, Remains Top of League

April 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga Football Club forward Jesus Ibarra (center) vs. Columbus Crew 2

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga Football Club forward Jesus Ibarra (center) vs. Columbus Crew 2(Chattanooga FC)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Chattanooga Football Club fell to its first defeat of 2025 after a 3-0 loss to Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday afternoon.

Columbus opened the scoring just before half-time when Tristan Brown scored his second goal of the season, finishing from a swift counter attack after Chattanooga FC forward Keegan Ancelin had a shot blocked on the other side.

Chase Adams doubled the score in the 68th minute and substitute Cristian Ortiz put the result beyond doubt in the 86th.

CFC had two shots hit the woodwork throughout the match. Tate Robertson struck the post from a free-kick in the 27th minute and substitute Peter Plougmand hit the post in the 75th.

Head Coach Chris Nugent's side suffered its first defeat of the year. However, the team still finds itself leading the Eastern Conference and overall standings.

"It's always disappointing when you lose," said Nugent. "It was a tough game. We started very slowly and it made it hard for us to get into the match. I felt the second half was much better and we showed our identity more and created a lot of good chances. We were more dominant in the second half, but we didn't quite have the composure we've shown in previous matches.

"One positive we can take from it is from the reaction in the second half. The guys responded well to a change of shape and positions. We know every game in this league will be tough, whether we're home or away. There are good learnings we will be able to take from this."

CFC will now look forward to returning home for a league match against fellow unbeaten side Philadelphia Union II on Saturday, May 3rd, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. EST at Finley Stadium.

Noteworthy

Eldin Jakupović, Farid Sar-Sar, Milo Garvanian, Tate Robertson and Callum Watson all started in their seventh consecutive league match of the season and ninth competitive match of 2025 (other two in U.S. Open Cup)

Colin Thomas made his CFC debut in the 87th minute

Box Score

Columbus Crew 2 (0W-3L-2D, 2 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (5W-0L-1D, 17 pts.)

Historic Crew Stadium | Columbus, Ohio

Final score:

CLB: 3

CFC: 0

Scoring summary:

45': Tristan Brown - CLB

68': Chase Adams - CLB

86': Cristian Ortiz - CLB

Stats (CLB / CFC):

Shots: 12 / 12

Shots on goal: 6 / 3

Blocked shots: 2 / 1

Total passes: 584 / 383

Passing accuracy percentage: 89.9 / 84.1

Corners: 5 / 1

Total crosses: 2 / 10

Offsides: 1 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: 3 / 3

Clearances: 5 / 1

Fouls: 18 / 15

Discipline:

63' - Farid Sar-Sar - CFC (Caution)

89' - Tate Robertson - CFC (Caution)

Line-ups:

CLB starters: Nicholas Hagen (C), Tristan Brown, Christopher Rogers, Cesar Ruvalcaba, Owen Presthus, Quinton Elliott, Taha Habroune (Anthony Alaouieh 76'), Ibrahima Sy, Cole Mrowka (Brent Adu Gyamfi 81'), Nico Rincon, Chase Adams (Cristian Ortiz 76')

Substitutes not used: Stas Lapkes, Malcom Palacios, Dylan Randazzo, Juan Granda

Head Coach: Federico Higuain

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Milo Garvanian, Nathan Koehler, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Tate Robertson, Callum Watson, Nick Mendonca (Robert Screen 78'), Daniel Mangarov (Colin Thomas 87'), Jesus Ibarra (Ethan Dudley 66'), Minjae Kwak (Peter Plougmand 46'), Keegan Ancelin (Markus Naglestad 78')

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Logan Brown, Steeve Louis Jean, Darwin Ortiz

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.