Inter Miami CF II Falls at Huntsville City FC
April 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II fell on the road against Huntsville City FC on Sunday evening at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami II took the pitch with Ivan Shmid in goal; Alejo Ristano, captain Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall, and Samuel Basabe made up the back four; Preston Plambeck, Ricardo Montenegro, Bailey Sparks and Cristian Ortiz started in midfield; forwards Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida and Mateo Saja led the team in attack.
Match Action
Huntsville opened the match with two goals in the first half, scoring in the 21st and 29th minutes.
The second half featured goals for the hosts in the 47th and 86th minutes for the final 4-0 scoreline.
Next Match
Inter Miami will return home to South Florida for its next regular season fixture, with the team set to host New York City FC II at Chase Stadium next Sunday, May 4 at 7 p.m. ET.
