FC Cincinnati 2 Outlast Atlanta United 2 in Shootout, Earn Two Points in Afternoon Showdown

April 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 and Atlanta United 2 played to a 0-0 draw Sunday afternoon at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium, with the Orange and Blue claiming an extra point in a 5-3 shootout win. The Orange and Blue (1-3-2, 7 points) have now taken multiple points in three consecutive matches while Atlanta (1-2-4, 8 points) play to their fourth draw of the year.

A quiet afternoon of action was highlighted by a 55th minute chance for the Orange and Blue through good link up play between Amir Daley and Gerardo Valenzuela. Valenzuela, making his second appearance of the year, had a good look from just outside the box but pushed his attempt wide left of the post.

FCC 2 have won both extra time shootouts this season and have been remain perfect in their attempts. The Orange and Blue converted on all five shots from the spot for the second time this year while Paul Walters, who was in goal for the club's first shootout win against New York City FC II on April 9, made a save against Atlanta's Ryan Carmichael to give FCC 2 the edge.

The Orange and Blue kick off a three-match road stretch against Chicago Fire FC II on May 9 at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Atlanta United 2

Date: April 27, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky

Kickoff: 2:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 62 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-0-0

ATL: 0-0-0

CIN - None

ATL - None

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

CIN - S. Chirila (Goal) | Mangione (Goal) | Schaefer (Goal) | Manyana (Goal) | Augee (Goal)

ATL - Armas (Goal) | Mazzaferro (Goal) | Carmichael (Saved) | Pita (Goal)

LINEUPS

CIN: Paul Walters, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Yorkaeff Caicedo (Connor Stout 90'+2), Peter Mangione, Stiven Jimenez, Amir Daley (C), Gerardo Valenzuela (Ben Augee 76'), Stefan Chirila, Tega Ikoba (Xhosa Manyana 83')

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Dilan Hurtado, Will Kuisel, Ali Sakr, Carson Locker, Benjamin Manfroy

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

ATL: Jayden Hibbert, Dominik Chong Qui, Ronan Wynne, Salvatore Mazzaferro, Nyk Sessock, Cooper Sanchez (Adyn Torres 46'), Braden Dunham, Moises Tablante (Patrick Weah 78'), Javier Armas (C), Gabriel Wesseh (Santiago Pita 83'), Rodrigo Neri (Ryan Carmichael 60')

Substitutes not used: Jonathan Ransom, Ashton Gordon, Kaiden Moore

Head Coach: Steve Cooke

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/ATL

Shots: 5 / 9

Shots on Goal: 1 / 1

Saves: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 4 / 5

Fouls: 13 / 23

Offside: 2 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ATL - Cooper Sanchez (Yellow Card) 38'

ATL - Sal Mazzaferro (Yellow Card) 39'

CIN - Stiven Jimenez (Yellow Card) 41'

ATL - Rodrigo Neri (Yellow Card) 57'

CIN - Yorkaeff Caicedo (Yellow Card) 81'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Thomas Snyder

Ast. Referees: Fernando Pina, Adam Saleh

Fourth Official: Rogelio Alvarez

