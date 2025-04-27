Tacoma Defiance Defeats St. Louis CITY2 4-1 on Saturday Night at Starfire Stadium

April 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance's Reed Baker-Whiting, Snyder Brunell, Peter Kingston, Osaze De Rosario, Yu Tsukanome, and Kaito Yamada

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (4-2-0, 12 points) defeated St. Louis CITY2 (3-3-1, 11 points) Saturday evening at Starfire Stadium. Osaze De Rosario scored his league-leading eighth goal of the season, with Stuart Hawkins and Georgi Minougou also finding the net for Tacoma in the home victory. With the result, Defiance is now tied atop the Western Conference with 12 points and leads MLS NEXT Pro with 20 goals scored through six games. Hervé Diese's side next travels to Ventura County FC on Friday, May 2 at William Rolland Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 4 - St. Louis CITY2 1

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Lukasz Jozefecki

Assistants: Serghei Celan, Miles Crumley

Fourth official: Justin St. Pierre

Weather: 63 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Own Goal (Jaziel Orozco) 8'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Yu Tsukanome) 58'

TAC - Stuart Hawkins (Peter Kingston) 62'

TAC - Georgi Minoungou 84'

STL - Matteo Kidd 88'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

STL - Emil Jääskeläinen (caution) 40'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Travian Sousa, Kaito Yamada, Stuart Hawkins, Gallatin Sandnes (Reed Baker-Whiting 56'); Snyder Brunell - Captain, Peter Kingston; Sebastian Gomez (Antino Lopez 65'), Yu Tsukanome (Rafferty Pedder 85'), Danny Robles (Georgi Minoungou HT); Osaze De Rosario

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Jackson Khoury, Birame Diaw, Ryan Baer, Christian Dodzi

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 8

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 5

St. Louis CITY2 - Colin Welsh; Tyson Pearce, Jaziel Orozco (Ryan Becher 72'), Gabriel Mikina, Cameron Cilley; Seth Antwi (Emiliano Chavez 76'), Matteo Kidd; Wan Kuzain (Dida Armstrong 76'), Caden Glover (Ryan Dugan 63'), Brendan McSorley (Lorenzo Cornelius 72'); Emil Jääskeläinen

Substitutes not used: Larsen Hackworth, John Di Maria, Lucas McPartlin

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 2

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

