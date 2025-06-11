Huntsville City FC Secures Road Win over Atlanta United II in Midweek Matchup

June 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville City FC hit the road for a midweek clash against Atlanta United II at Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Georgia, and came away with a big result-earning a 3+ goal win to get back in the win column.

Blake Bowen came out firing with an early strike on goal in the 12th minute and tested the keeper again with a powerful effort in the 42nd. The pressure paid off with a penalty conversion from Christian Koffi before halftime, giving Huntsville momentum going into the break with a lead.

After the restart, Adem Sipic added to the attack with a shot in the 68th minute. Huntsville maintained control through five minutes of added time and closed out the match strong.

With the win, the Boys in Blue are building momentum as they return home to Wicks Family Field on Friday, June 20th at 7pm to take on Crown Legacy FC for First Responders Night.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.