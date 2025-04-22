Sporting KC II Signs 22-Year-Old Canadian Forward Massud Habibullah

April 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed 22-year-old Canadian forward Massud Habibullah to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract ahead of Wednesday's match against the Tacoma Defiance.

Habibullah, the older brother of Kamron Habibullah, SKC II's leading scorer in 2024, rose through the ranks of the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy before playing semi-professionally in Canada for TSS Rovers. The striker has represented the Canadian Youth National Team at the U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels.

Sporting KC II 2025 Roster - as of Tuesday, April 22

(Players signed to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts)

Goalkeepers (1): Jacob Molinaro

Defenders (3): Nati Clarke, Pierre Lurot, Anthony Samways

Midfielders (6): Bryan Arellano, Shane Donovan, Johann Ortiz, Gael Quintero, Cielo Tschantret, Beckham Uderitz

Forwards (4): Medgy Alexandre, Maouloune Goumballe, Massud Habibuulah, David Zavala

Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and raised in British Columbia, Canada, Habibullah joined the Whitecaps Academy in August 2015. He helped guide the U-17s to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2017-18 and 2018-19. In the 2018-19 season, the striker started 20 of 25 appearances for the U-17s, leading them in goals scored with 18.

The Canadian forward was identified by the Canadian Youth National Team at a U-14 identification camp in Ontario. He participated in another ID Camp in Burnaby near his hometown of Vancouver in 2017 under now Portland Thorns head coach Rob Gale.

Led by head coach Istvan Urbanyi, Sporting KC II will return to Children's Mercy Victory Field on Wednesday night to take on the Tacoma Defiance, two weeks after their last match against MNUFC 2. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT, tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10 and the game will stream live on MLSENXTPro.com.

Massud Habibullah

Forward

Birthdate: 9/14/2002 (22 years old)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185 lbs.

Birthplace: Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Hometown: Vancouver, Canada

Citizenship: Canada

Instagram: 9massud

