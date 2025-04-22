Revolution II Host Columbus Crew 2 on Wednesday Night

April 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (2-1-1, 8 pts.) return home on Wednesday, hosting Columbus Crew 2 (0-3-1, 1 pt.) for the first of three regular season meetings between the two sides this season. The midweek match kicks off at Gillette Stadium at 5:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, with Jake Griffith providing play-by-play.

Revolution II opens a two-game homestand this week with matches on Wednesday and Saturday, following a 1-0 loss to Orlando City B last time out on April 9. Orlando's lone tally snapped New England's shutout streak at 350 minutes without conceding a goal, the longest in Revolution II history. New England's defense, which opened the season with three consecutive shutout performances in results against Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Toronto, stands as the lone team in MLS NEXT Pro to have only conceded one goal thus far this season. Revolution II's three clean sheets rank second-best in MLS NEXT Pro, only one behind league leader St. Louis CITY 2.

Last time out on April 9, Homegrown Player Damario McIntosh and Hesron Barry both posted 90-minute shifts on the defensive flanks, while captain and Boston College product Victor Souza played alongside Gabe Dahlin in the central defense. Dahlin, a Sweden international, made his first professional start and fourth appearance overall. Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, recorded two saves in his second consecutive start with Revolution II. Parisian has split the first four games of the season in net, with fellow goalkeeper JD Gunn also suiting up for two starts.

Offensively, forward Marcos Dias paces New England's attack with two goals and two assists on the year. The Brazilian striker also leads the team in shots (10), shots on target (5), key passes (7), and minutes played (359). Midfielder Gevork Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, led the offensive efforts against Orlando, registering four shots and three on target. Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth added two more shots, including one on target, in his third straight start.

A total of five Revolution Academy products saw action at Orlando, with Diarbian, McIntosh, and Eric Klein all earning their fourth consecutive starts. Fellow Academy graduates Olger Escobar and Cristiano Oliveira came off the bench in the second half, along with Academy midfielder Judah Siqueira, a 16-year-old Easton, Mass. native, who became the 40th Academy product to make their professional debut with Revolution II.

Columbus Crew 2 remains in search of its first win of the season entering Wednesday's match. Crew 2 currently sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with one point from four matches, most recently playing Crown Legacy FC to a 1-1 draw on April 6. Columbus has had the upper hand over New England in the all-time series, holding a 6-1-0 edge in regular season encounters. However, Revolution II are still unbeaten at home this season, with a 2-0-1 record in their last three contests in Foxborough.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #5

New England Revolution II vs. Columbus Crew 2

Wed., April 23, 2025

5:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)

MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 22, 2025

