Sporting KC II Suffers 4-1 Defeat to Tacoma Defiance After Two-Hour Weather Delay

April 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (0-5-1, 2 points) suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to Tacoma Defiance (3-2-0, 9 points) following a two-hour weather delay on Wednesday night at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. Medgy Alexandre bagged his first goal of the season in the 11th, but it was not enough as Tacoma rallied to score three in the first half before adding a fourth early in the second.

SKC II head coach Istvan Urbanyi started first-team loanee Jack Kortkamp in goal with captain Cielo Tschantret making his defensive debut in MLS NEXT Pro at centerback. Pierre Lurot was his partner in the middle while Nati Clarke and Anthony Samways played out wide. Gael Quintero manned the six with David Zavala and Bryan Arellano in front of him. Alexandre began the match out wide in the front three with Maouloune Goumballe and Beckham Uderitz alongside him.

The first action of the contest saw Pierre Lurot earn a booking for a tactical foul just two minutes in. The ensuing free kick hung around the SKC II penalty area and forced Clarke and Tschantret to put their bodies on the line, which they did so bravely to keep Tacoma off the board.

Alexandre opened his 2025 account with a nice bit of footwork just outside the 18 after getting on the end of a through-ball from Zavala. The Canadian winger set the goalkeeper up in the middle of the goal before catching him flat-footed, placing a shot across his body and into the back of the net.

The away side responded to the goal with a flurry of attacks, starting with a corner in the 18th that Clarke dealt with by blasting the ball away at the penalty spot. A quick restart played to the endline was then cut back through the six and poked out of play off Kortkamp's foot. That corner was then redirected on goal and punched over the bar by the leaping goalkeeper in the 19th. Three minutes later, Lurot took a shot to the mouth and had to be tended to on the sideline before returning to play following a sliding clearance by Tschantret.

Tacoma got their first goal in the 31st off the foot of the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot leader Osaze De Rosario, who scored a backdoor finish from close range. Sporting, looking to get back out in front, got into the attacking fold with a run from Zavala, who was yanked down just outside the 18. His free kick was blocked by the wall, fell to Arellano, played to Tschantret and then whipped into the box, just out of reach of the back post runner.

Yu Tsukanome scored his fifth goal of the season in the 39th minute to give the guests the lead, heading a cross into the top corner of the net. They would add a third in stoppage time, off another finish from De Rosario, this time a poke into the far side of the net.

Neither side made any changes coming out of the break. The Defiance added a fourth 10 minutes into the half, when Charles Dodzi Christian hit a side volley into the goal from distance. Urbanyi made two swaps in the 62nd, bringing on SKC Academy midfielder Carter Derksen and Academy product and forward Shane Donovan for Alexandre and Zavala. Tacoma goalkeeper Mohammed Shour made his first save of the night in the 65th, collapsing to the ground in the middle of his goal to make a comfortable save.

On the other side of the pitch, Kortkamp made a terrific one-armed save before Massud Habibullah made his SKC II debut after signing with the club a day prior. Kortkamp was called into action again in the 74th and was up to the task, blocking a shot over the bar with one outstretched arm. Quintero cracked one through traffic, however, Shour was there to deny the defensive midfielder. A pair of chances came in the 88th and 89th minute, but once, and then twice more, Shour repelled the shots on target.

Inclement weather forced the match into a two-hour delay in the 89th minute. Both teams came out of the locker room for the final moments of the match before the referee blew for full time, giving Tacoma all three points. SKC II has a quick turnaround as they play the second of three matches in nine days on Sunday, April 27, against Colorado Rapids 2. The match is set for 1 p.m. CT, and a live stream will be available at MLSNEXTPro.com.

Sporting KC II 1-4 Tacoma Defiance

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (0-5-1, 2 points) 1 0 1

Tacoma Defiance (3-2-0, 9 points) 3 1 4

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Anthony Samways, Cielo Tschantret, Pierre Lurot, Nati Clarke; Gael Quintero, David Zavala (Carter Derksen 60'), Bryan Arellano (Massud Habibullah 68'); Medgy Alexandre (Shane Donovan 60'), Maouloune Goumballe, Beckham Uderitz (Leo Christiano 84')

Subs Not Used: Kael Taylor, Luis Cruz-Ayala, Johann Ortiz, Zane Wantland

Tacoma Defiance: Mohammed Shour; Reed Baker-Whiting (Antonio Lopez 62'), Kaito Yamada, Enrique Katsaros (Daniel Robles 62'), Travian Sousa; Charles Dodzi Christian, Peter Kingston, Georgi Minoungou, Sebastian Gomez (Raffery John Pedder 62'), Yu Tsukanome (Birame Diaw 75'); Osaze De Rosario (Jackson Anthony Khoury 77')

Subs Not Used: Lars Helleren, Demian Alvarez

Scoring Summary:

SKC - Medgy Alexandre 1 (David Zavala 1) 11'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario 6 (Georgi Minoungou 2) 32'

TAC - Yu Tsukanome 5 (Peter Kingston 5) 39'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario 7 (Georgi Minoungou 3) 45+1'

TAC - Charles Dodzi Christian 1 (Unassisted) 54'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Pierre Lurot (Tactical Foul; Yellow Card) 2'

SKC - Nati Clarke (Tactical Foul; Yellow Card) 38'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC TAC

Shots 9 22

Shots on Goal 5 10

Saves 6 4

Fouls 12 9

Offsides 0 1

Corner Kicks 4 11

Referee: Cristian Campo

Assistant Referee: Matt Trotter

Assistant Referee: Sarah Gaddes

Fourth Official: Tim Wagner

